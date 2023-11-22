Share your thoughts on this story: Reimagining an American ideal

It doesn’t take much for a life to fall apart. Tim Taylor can attest to that.

Taylor’s last eight or so years have gone like this: He got divorced and was forced to sell his home. He got sick and lost his job. He nearly died of congestive heart failure and blew through his savings to pay off medical bills. He found himself, entering his 50s, suddenly needing a fresh start, some space to turn his life around.

And he found it, in a friend of a friend’s converted garage, tucked into the rolling hills of this city just outside San Diego.