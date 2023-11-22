Slick roads causing traffic headaches in parts of Mass., N.H., amid holiday travel

“Crash in #Boston on I-93-SB at Exit 17. Center lane closed. Expect delays,’' MassDOT tweeted.

A crash on the Southeast Expressway has closed at the center lane southbound near Exit 17, MassDOT wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 7:54 a.m.

Heavy rain and some snow made for slick conditions on some highways and roads in Massachusetts and New Hampshire Wednesday morning, and authorities are urging travelers to be weather-aware as they make their way to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Speeds on the Massachusetts Turnpike from mile marker 36 in Blandford, west of Springfield, to the New York border were lowered to 40 miles an hour for all vehicles, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

MassDOT wrote on social media around 5:58 a.m. Wednesday that it has deployed 400 pieces of equipment, especially in Western and Central Massachusetts, where rain and cold temperatures are creating challenging driving conditions.

“Western & Central MA regions now: rain and freezing rain. Road cond include wet & slush covered. MassDOT has about 400 pieces [of] equipment deployed in storm operations,” MassDOT wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a separate posting, MassDOT urged travelers to check Mass511 for updated road conditions, especially due from heavy rainfall expected Wednesday.

“Heavy rainfall may impact busy #Thanksgiving travel today. Consider non-peak travel times and use caution on the roadways,’' MassDOT wrote.

In New Hampshire, State Police reported a crash has forced the closure of a northbound lane on Interstate 89 near mile marker 50 around 7:50 a.m.

“The right lane is closed due to a crash. Please slow down and keep left,” troopers posted on X.

Troopers were also reporting difficult travel conditions on highways across the Granite State.

“Troopers are responding to vehicles off the roadway and minor crashes this morning. Please leave yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, slow down and drive according to the current conditions,’' the public safety agency tweeted.

Amid crashes and caution, MassDOT said it was also working to ease traffic headaches by opening the HOV lane on the Southeast Expressway at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.