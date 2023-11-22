Some of $2.2 million settlement will help clean up the Merrimack River

The company, which does business as Radius Recycling, collects scrap metal at those locations. As a part of the agreement, the company is responsible for updating its infrastructure for treating wastewater so less pollutants go into the water. Schnitzer Steel Industries did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.

The settlement agreement addressed alleged violations of the Clean Water Act at three of the company’s locations in New Hampshire, including two in Concord, and one in Manchester. Stormwater runoff from these three locations flows into the Merrimack River, according to the Conservation Law Foundation.

CONCORD, N.H. — The Conservation Law Foundation reached a $2.2 million settlement agreement with Schnitzer Steel Industries over runoff from scrap metal facilities with high levels of heavy metals that were flowing into waterways in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico.

Chelsea Kendall, a staff attorney at CLF who worked on the case, said there’s scrap metal from things like old cars and refrigerators in two- to three-story piles at these facilities.

“The issue is whenever it rains, the rainwater carries metal dust as well as dissolved metal into stormwater systems that are ultimately discharged into the Merrimack River,” she said. That brings toxic substances like lead, aluminum, zinc, copper, and organic petroleum byproducts into the water, according to Kendall.

About 700,000 people rely on the Merrimack River for drinking water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Ted Diers, assistant director of the water division at the state Department of Environmental Services, said drinking water is subject to strict requirements before it goes into people’s taps. He said Manchester uses groundwater from under the river, which makes it difficult for contamination to end up in people’s drinking water.

“There are a lot of protections that would prevent that from happening,” he said.

Schnitzer Steel has Clean Water Act permits for stormwater and is required to monitor the levels of various pollutants in its wastewater. Those levels are then self-reported to the Environmental Protection Agency, where they can be reviewed online.

Kendall said in 2022 Conservation Law Foundation lawyers noticed that Schnitzer Steel had been reporting extremely high numbers, thousands of percent higher than what was allowed by the Environmental Protection Agency. They looked at five years worth of data that was then available from 2017 to 2022.

“With the Concord facilities, we were especially concerned about lead,” said Kendall, noting they saw lead levels that were as much as 1,800 percent higher than allowable levels at the facility at 11 Poplar Ave.

They filed the lawsuit on Feb. 22, 2022.

The Merrimack Rivershed Watershed Council will receive $600,000 from the settlement money that the nonprofit will use to improve the water quality of the Merrimack River. Some of their work will focus on protecting the shoreline by removing invasive species, planting native trees, and reducing runoff and erosion.

They will also work on removing dysfunctional dams and improving culverts that impede fish migration, testing water quality, and doing community outreach and education.

John Macone, a policy and education specialist at the council, said a lot of attention will go to New Hampshire’s portion of the river. He said more people are starting to use the river for recreation, and there’s an opportunity to teach them how to help care for it.

“They can take ownership of it and help to do projects that can improve it,” he said.

Bittersweet is one invasive species the watershed council is trying to remove. The vine grows so thickly on trees that it can kill them, which is a problem since trees hold the riverbanks together, preventing erosion and keeping pollution from reaching the river in the first place, according to Macone.

Planting trees along the riverbanks can also help mitigate some of the problems the river faces.

“My hats off to Conservation Law Foundation for tackling this because this was an open source of pollution into the Merrimack,” said Macone. “It’s going to get cleaned up and the valley’s going to get some good projects that come out of it.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.