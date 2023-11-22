✏️ The state of chronic absenteeism in R.I. heading into Thanksgiving

We know that Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Education have gone all-in on highlighting the need to dramatically reduce chronic absenteeism, which means students missing at least 10 percent of the school year.

Students across Rhode Island will have the next couple of days off for Thanksgiving break – some even have no school today – so it’s worth checking in on the state of attendance this fall.

The state’s attendance leaderboard shows that there are only 10 elementary, middle, and high schools in the state that have more students on track to be chronically absent at this point in the school year than they did last school year.

Still, there are 11 schools – including five Providence high schools – where at least 40 percent of students are already on track to miss at least 18 days of school during the 2023-2024 school year.

Alternative/charter schools

YouthBuild Preparatory Academy – 95.3 percent

Nowell Leadership Academy – 84 percent

Apprenticeship Exploration High School – 41.3 percent

Providence

Hope High School – 52.6 percent

Central High School – 48.5 percent

Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex – 46.3 percent

Mount Pleasant High School – 42.5 percent

E-Cubed Academy – 40.5 percent

Pawtucket

Shea High School – 45.9 percent

Tolman High School – 43.2 percent

Woonsocket

Hamlet Middle School – 45.3 percent

You can track your school’s attendance by checking the ed department’s leaderboard here.

In Providence, the superintendent’s office has sent letters to families of students with a history of chronic absenteeism warning that it might take legal action if students don’t regularly come to school – state law allows the family court to fine families up to $50 per day for school truancy. The district has also threatened to remove students from their current school or require them to attend summer school.

As for the statewide picture, RIDE has launched a Chronic Absenteeism Working Group designed to identify root causes of absenteeism, develop strategies for reducing it, foster collaboration among various stakeholders interested in supporting the effort, and raising awareness about the need for students to be in school. The group met for the first time this week.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.