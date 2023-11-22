Northeastern University student recruiter charged with possession of child pornography

A student recruiter at Northeastern University was arrested Tuesday and charged in federal court with both receipt and possession of child pornography after he was allegedly found participating in Zoom video chat rooms where child sexual abuse materials were shared, officials said.

Beau Christopher Benson, 35, of Dorchester made an initial appearance in US District Court in Boston on Tuesday and was ordered held pending a detention hearing on Wednesday afternoon, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

At the hearing Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell ordered that Benson continue to be held awaiting a second detention hearing scheduled for Monday, court records show.