Northeastern University student recruiter charged with possession of child pornography

A student recruiter at Northeastern University was arrested Tuesday and charged in federal court with both receipt and possession of child pornography after he was allegedly found participating in Zoom video chat rooms where child sexual abuse materials were shared, officials said.
Beau Christopher Benson, 35, of Dorchester made an initial appearance in US District Court in Boston on Tuesday and was ordered held pending a detention hearing on Wednesday afternoon, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.
At the hearing Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell ordered that Benson continue to be held awaiting a second detention hearing scheduled for Monday, court records show.
Attorneys for Benson did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Wednesday afternoon.
A Northeastern University spokesperson, Renata Nyul, said Benson “has been suspended indefinitely” from his position as director of global enrollment strategies but declined to comment further because the situation is a personnel matter.
Law enforcement officials learned in April that Benson was allegedly participating in the Zoom conferences and saving recordings of the sessions, which included videos of child sexual abuse and conversations about the abuse between Benson and others, according to the statement.
About 15 video files depicting child sexual abuse were allegedly found saved in a Dropbox account belonging to Benson, and an online tip identified him as having allegedly uploaded two files to Dropbox that depicted abuse of “children who appear to be approximately two to four years old,” prosecutors said.
