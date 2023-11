Supermarkets: Closed.

Convenience stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Taverns, bars: Open at owners’ discretion.

Banks: Closed.

Stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed.

MBTA: Subway, bus and The Ride on Sunday schedule. Commuter rail on weekend schedule. No ferry service.