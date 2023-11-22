Woonsocket police cracks down on alleged new teen gang suspected in gunfire and violence

Deputy Chief Thomas A. Calouro said that the teens had formed a street gang about 10 months ago that they called E Blokk, and they used social media to raise their status and threaten others.

The seven were arrested at sunrise Tuesday, along with a man who allegedly attempted to interfere with the police search of one of the homes. Six of the teens are facing felony gun charges, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Six teenage boys and an 18-year-old man are accused of being involved in a violent gang responsible for gunfire and havoc in their neighborhood on the city’s east side.

Advertisement

What started with the teens bullying and jumping other kids over perceived slights became violent once the newly-formed so-called gang got their hands on guns, Calouro said.

“It reached a level of violence so quickly over nothing,” Calouro said.

They caused problems at Woonsocket High School and shot up homes in the neighborhood, Calouro said. The gang is also suspected to be involved in the shooting of a teen last month, who was shot in the face and stomach. Calouro said charges are pending in that case.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

On Snapchat and TikTok, the teens posed with firearms and extended gun magazines — one of which appeared to hold 50 rounds — smoked weed, and performed in their own rap videos, Calouro said. The firearms appeared to be ghost guns. The investigators are working to determine where the guns came from, he said.

The social-media posts were driving the violence and retaliation, as the teens called each other out. “It’s not like street gangs on a corner,” Calouro said. “Now it’s somebody says something on a tweet or Snapchat, and there’s nobody backing down.”

Investigators were watching those social media videos, too, and obtained search warrants, the deputy chief said. On Tuesday, just before dawn, the officers searched multiple homes in the east side where the teens live and arrested them. The police also seized a gun and extended magazine hidden in the wall of one of the homes, Calouro said.

Advertisement

Jayden Williams, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a gun without a license. Four 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy are charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition as minors, as well as other gun charges. Another 17-year-old boy is charged with disorderly conduct. A relative, Mulumba Mukuna, 36, was charged with obstructing police.

Calouro said that he expects the investigation will lead to more arrests. “It was an interesting case and a ton of work,” he said. “I’m proud of the people in our department who didn’t want to let this go.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.