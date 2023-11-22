Wichita picks a libertarian

This is an excerpt from Arguable, a Globe Opinion newsletter from columnist Jeff Jacoby. Sign up to get Arguable in your inbox each week.

Wichita, the biggest city in Kansas, has a larger population than Orlando, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati. It boasts so many aircraft manufacturers, including Cessna, Beechcraft, and Learjet, that it has been nicknamed “The Air Capital of the World.” Wichita is the city where Pizza Hut was born, where Koch Industries is headquartered, where Wyatt Earp was a lawman, where actors Kirstie Alley and Don Johnson were raised, and where two former CIA directors — Robert Gates and Mike Pompeo — launched their careers. Glen Campbell’s song “Wichita Lineman” was on the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks. Allen Ginsberg turned a visit to Wichita into an antiwar poem, “Wichita Vortex Sutra.” And for 72 years Dennis the Menace has been tormenting Mr. Wilson in their shared hometown of Wichita.

But now Wichita has something really unique: a libertarian mayor-elect.

On Nov. 7, political newcomer Lily Wu clobbered the incumbent mayor, Brandon Whipple, by 58 percent to 42 percent. In January, when Wu is sworn in as the city’s 103d mayor, Wichita will be the only US city with a chief executive who is a registered Libertarian.

Wu has an admirable biography. She was born in Guatemala in 1984 to parents who had emigrated from China; when the family moved to the United States nine years later, she spoke only Spanish and Chinese. A graduate of Wichita’s public schools and Wichita State University, Wu became a local TV journalist in 2010, a career she pursued for 13 years. It was only eight months ago that she decided to embark on a political career. Not many thirtysomethings get elected mayor of a large city; fewer still do so on their first foray into politics. None has ever done so as a member of the Libertarian Party.

To be clear, Wu wasn’t the Libertarian Party nominee for mayor. For one thing, the city’s mayoral elections are nonpartisan. For another, the Libertarian Party of Kansas, like many libertarian organizations around the country, spends too much time arguing over recondite points of ideological purity to be a successful political force. Indeed, the state party reacted to Wu’s victory with a churlish tweet: “Make no mistake: Lily Wu is not associated or engaged with this party.” It deems her unpalatable because her platform includes more spending on police recruitment and on ensuring that the Wichita Police Department has “the respect and resources necessary to succeed.”

In my experience, that is typical of “professional” libertarians — they’d much rather lose an election than rally behind a candidate whose libertarian convictions are less than 100 percent. The appeal of a “big tent” has always been lost on Libertarian Party activists.

In an interview with Reason magazine, Wu made it clear that she wasn’t losing sleep over the Kansas party’s fastidiousness.

“I am a libertarian. I believe in freedom, and I believe in personal responsibility,” she told reporter Eric Boehm. “I chose to become a registered Libertarian because I believe that speaks to my personal beliefs and the freedoms of America.”

Wu calls herself a “classical liberal.” That was the term that Milton Friedman used for someone who values free markets, limited government, economic liberty, and free speech. I take it to be Wu’s way of conveying that she is more conservative than a die-hard, privatize-the-sidewalks libertarian and more libertarian than a Trumpian, seal-the-borders conservative. She ran on a platform of opposing tax increases, removing government barriers to growth, toughening the penalties for crime, and insisting on civility in City Hall’s dealings. Sounds just about ideal to me.

I have voted over the years for quite a few libertarian candidates — including those who ran in the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, in the US Senate race in Massachusetts in 2002, and for state auditor in 2018. I realize that no libertarian is ever likely to win the White House (although a self-described “anarcho-capitalist libertarian” was just elected president in Argentina). That’s because libertarian principles at their best are incompatible with cant, log-rolling, something-for-everybody, and political largesse. Incompatible, in other words, with modern American political norms. Libertarians expect individuals to take care of themselves and of each other, not to turn to the state for mothering. Their ideas appeal to the mind, not to the appetite. Many smart people are not libertarians, but most libertarians are smart — smart enough to grasp that government solutions have a knack for making problems worse. And smart enough to perceive that the more we expect government to do for us, the more we authorize it to do to us.

But who knows? Maybe Wichita’s incoming Mayor Wu — ideologically the polar opposite of Boston’s left-wing Mayor Michelle Wu — will prove such a success at governing her city that the voters will call her to even higher office. Here’s wishing the mayor-elect good fortune in translating her “classical liberal” views into a successful administration and in demonstrating how less government and more freedom can make a great city even greater.