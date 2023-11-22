Drawing a party line in the sand

“When condemning Oct. 7, there can be no conjunctions, no ifs, or buts,” Auchincloss said in an interview. “Hamas is a terrorist organization that tortured and murdered women and children. Any person or organization that cannot unequivocally condemn those atrocities should not be trusted on other statements of values.” That means no ceasefire until Hamas is destroyed, he said.

When it comes to the war between Israel and Hamas, what is “moral clarity”? The answer is dividing Democrats, including two members of the Massachusetts delegation: Representatives Jake Auchincloss and Ayanna Pressley.

Pressley condemned the Hamas attack, but voted “present” on a House resolution that expressed support for Israel. She was also one of 24 members of Congress to sign a letter calling on President Biden to support a ceasefire. What’s more, Pressley spoke passionately on behalf of Representative Rashida Tlaib during debate on a resolution to censure the Michigan lawmaker. Tlaib, the only Palestinian American member of Congress, has been criticized for using the highly-charged phrase “from the river to the sea,” which many Israelis interpret as a pledge to destroy them. Pressley said of Tlaib that she “leads with love, speaks truth to power, and seeks justice even when her life and that of her family and her staff are threatened.”

Pressley, who declined to be interviewed, was not the only member of the Massachusetts delegation to sign the cease-fire letter; Representative Jim McGovern signed it, too. And the entire Massachusetts delegation, including Auchincloss, voted against censuring Tlaib. Still, the underlying policy differences that separate Auchincloss and Pressley on the Israel-Hamas war not only mirror the fierce, ongoing ideological debate within the Democratic party, they sharply differentiate two ambitious politicians who are often mentioned as potential candidates for a US Senate seat.

Both Auchincloss and Pressley say they are only interested in their current offices. But they have been circling each other as potential rivals, especially since Auchincloss is viewed as less patient than others when it comes to fulfilling his ambition — and perhaps willing to challenge a Black woman with the same goal.

Of course, there is no open seat, and it’s impossible to predict what issues will resonate most strongly with voters when there is one. In the meantime, however, each one “is shoring up their base,” said political consultant Michael Goldman.

Pressley, 49, beat a 10-term incumbent, Michael Capuano, to become the first woman of color elected to Congress from Massachusetts. Her congressional district, which includes a big swath of Boston, where she lives, is ethnically diverse and one of the most progressive in the state. As a member of The Squad — the name given to a group of progressive House members — she has a national profile.

Auchincloss, 35, is serving his second term in the congressional district formerly represented by Joe Kennedy III. Born in Newton, where he still lives, he was raised Jewish by his mother, Dr. Laurie Glimcher, the president and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. A graduate of Harvard, Auchincloss also served in the Marine Corps, including a tour in Afghanistan. Parts of his district are more conservative than Pressley’s, and he has described it overall as “one of the densest concentrations of the Israeli diaspora in the Jewish community.”

“I have never felt more Jewish than I have in the last month,” he told me. In pressing the case for supporting Israel after the attack by Hamas, he said that in times of hardship or alienation, “societies look for scapegoats and Jews are first in the queue.”

Pressley’s office issued a statement that said in part, “I was sent to Washington with a mandate to save lives, to center the dignity, humanity, and safety of all people, and to be a champion for marginalized communities who are too often ignored, left out, and left behind. As a woman of faith who grew up in a church, I see this issue clearly. Saving civilian lives — Israeli, Palestinian, and American alike — must be the priority.”

Both Auchincloss and Pressley are getting pushback from the other side — and both are standing firm.

Asked about a rally that was sponsored by Massachusetts Peace Action and called on Auchincloss to support a ceasefire, Matt Corridoni, a spokesman for Auchincloss said, “The congressman won’t be lectured to by the group that uplifted the antisemitic Mapping Project” — a reference to a website listing Jewish organizations, among other institutions, that its creators say is harmful to Palestinians. (A spokesperson for Massachusetts Peace Action said the group is not connected to the listing effort but once tweeted about it.)

Asked about an effort by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, as reported by Slate, to target Squad members who are up for re-election, Pressley’s office said: “AIPAC has become a right-wing group that spends massive sums of Republican donor money to buy seats in Congress and silence those who advocate for the dignity, humanity, and rights of Palestinians and Israelis alike. So it’s unsurprising they would target progressive women of color who have strong support in their districts and whose advocacy for a ceasefire is overwhelmingly supported by the American public.”

(The Israeli cabinet on Wednesday morning approved a brief cease fire deal under which Hamas pledged to free 50 of the estimated 240 hostages it is holding in Gaza.)

How do Auchincloss and Pressley get along in this tense period? “They are colleagues, not the two closest people in the delegation,” said a congressional staffer familiar with the delegation. When I asked Auchincloss if he is talking to his fellow Massachusetts lawmakers about Israel, he said not really.

“The biggest source of conversation within the delegation is actually about immigration, because that’s where cooperation is most action-oriented and productive,” he said.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.