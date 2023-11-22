Why the JFK era still matters

“Where were you when Kennedy was shot?” is a question a generation of Americans could answer. Ten years ago, on the 50th anniversary of the assassination, about 28.9 percent of Americans were of an age in 1963 to be able to recall that searing moment , according to the Pew Research Center. This year, on the 60th anniversary, that percentage is, of course, lower. As time goes on, it will naturally dwindle to zero.

I remember the desks arranged in a horseshoe formation around the fifth-grade classroom and the crackle of the announcement that the president had been shot. We were sent home early. For the next few days, the tragedy of John F. Kennedy’s assassination consumed everyone’s world.

“It really is a story from a completely different era, an era that is still alive, but not for the masses of the people,” David Kaiser, an historian and author of “The Road to Dallas: The Assassination of John F. Kennedy,” said in an interview. As a teenager in boarding school, Kaiser told me he remembers watching CBS anchor Walter Cronkite tell the nation the president was dead.

Today Kennedy is to most Americans what Franklin Delano Roosevelt, for example, was to me — a figure from the past whose presidential legacy must be taught in order to understand its importance. The problem with that, Kaiser said, is that over the past 20 years it has become unfashionable to teach what presidents have done. Such history, he said, is seen as the province “of dead white males.”

With Kennedy, the problem is complicated by the relentless focus on his death and continuing doubt about the truth of the official story. I don’t agree with much of what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has to say as an independent candidate running for president. But I do agree with his call for President Biden to release all the documents related to the assassination of his uncle. People inclined to believe in conspiracy theories will continue to do so, but at least the American government would be on the side of full disclosure. As RFK Jr. said, “What is so embarrassing that they’re afraid to show the American public 60 years later?”

In the meantime, the ability to pinpoint exactly where we were when we learned of Kennedy’s death remains relevant because it forces students of history to consider why his brief presidency can still stir feelings of deep sorrow and loss. “That era is so impressive in the ways our era is least impressive,” Kaiser said. “The nation shared a sense of being in a common enterprise that was going in the right direction.” That feeling started to fall apart during the Vietnam War era, Kaiser said, and “now, it’s totally lost.”

Not everyone shared Kennedy’s agenda. The president was in Dallas to shore up support in a state seen as critical to his reelection, which was not guaranteed. Yet whatever the political challenges, he represented a spirit of optimism and promise that even a 10-year-old could recognize.

There were programs for Americans of all ages to rally around, from the President’s Council on Physical Fitness to the Peace Corps. He pledged to land a man on the moon. In 1963, the year he died, he called upon Congress to enact civil rights legislation and laid out a new approach to the Cold War with the Soviet Union. He was also a president who parried with the press and seemed to enjoy it. If you want to know what that is like, go to the JFK Library and watch the old press conference clips.

Of course, Kennedy wasn’t given enough time to accomplish his goals, or fail at them. Martyrdom protected him from the harsher judgments other presidents face. It took more time to peel away the myth of Camelot and reveal the flawed human behind it. But even with those flaws, there was something special about Kennedy and his leadership.

For just one small example — as recounted by Carl Cannon for Real Clear Politics — Kennedy said this in a speech in San Antonio, before he left for Dallas: “For more than three years I have spoken about the New Frontier. This is not a partisan term, and it is not the exclusive property of Republicans or Democrats. It refers, instead, to this nation’s place in history … and for the best efforts of all those who would test the unknown and the uncertain in every phase of human endeavor. It is a time for pathfinders and pioneers.”

Presidents don’t talk like that anymore. They would be skewered if they did.

But that’s what was mourned 60 years ago — and what is still mourned by those who remember where they were on Nov. 22, 1963.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.