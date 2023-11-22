Mass. and Cass has been cleared. They haven’t heard from ‘Gina’ in weeks.

Our outreach program supports women at Mass. and Cass who are affected by addiction and sex trafficking. The Globe’s last major story on the area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard reported that 102 individuals were moved to temporary shelter (“Clearing of tents just step one in massive task: Wu, police vow vigilance in aiding those displaced,” Metro, Nov. 3). Among those who refused shelter was someone we’ll call “Gina,” about whom we were particularly concerned because of her fragile health, severe substance use disorder, and ongoing sexual exploitation. We built trust with Gina on the streets over two years. She visited our nighttime center, shared about traumas predating her time at Mass. and Cass, and took steps toward recovery. We have not seen her since the decampment.

Although Atkinson Street was described as unsustainable and dangerous, it was also a community that kept some people alive and offered access to help on their terms. Closing down the encampment near Atkinson Street severed many relationships between residents and helpers.