Must it take ‘courage’ to publish a thoughtful take on a divisive topic?

In reading the four thoughtful letters in the Nov. 17 edition of the Globe (“The ‘affirming’ model of youth gender medicine draws some nays”), which were in response to the excellent article by Jennifer Block (“Pediatric gender medicine has become a hall of mirrors,” Ideas, Nov. 12), I was struck by one of the writers congratulating the Globe for its “courage” in publishing the in-depth piece. Block examined the issue from multiple angles rather than taking a limited, rigid position on one side or the other. To me, this is responsible journalism at its finest, and the idea that it would take courage for a major newspaper to run the article is testimony to the outsize influence of relatively small groups on the left and right of the political spectrum.

Bill Hahn