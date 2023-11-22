Two Massachusetts schools are ditching oil for geothermal heat pumps

These systems use the temperature below the earth, which remains relatively constant between 45 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, for heating and cooling. When below-ground temperatures are warmer than the air above, a geothermal heat pump captures heat from below through a ground heat exchanger. And when the ground is cooler than the air, the system can use the temperature difference to cool buildings.

Going with the why-fix-what’s-not-broken theory, the Hadley school committee decided to replace the broken-down boiler with an updated version of the same oil-burning system. Then they heard about a cheaper and more environmentally friendly option: geothermal ground source heat pumps.

It’s time for Hopkins Academy to replace its heating system. The combined public middle and high school in Hadley, some 20 miles north of Springfield, has used an oil-burning boiler to heat classrooms in the cold winter months since it began occupying its current residence on Russell Street in 1954.

Water and anti-freeze solution are pumped through pipes — normally five to 10 feet underground in a horizontal system or hundreds of feet down when it’s a vertical well — where heat exchange happens. Electricity powers an above-ground compressor, fan, and circulating pump.

Energy 101: Geothermal Heat Pumps Share How geothermal heat pumps use the temperature difference below ground to heat and cool buildings (US Department of Energy).

These bigger geothermal systems are different than heat pumps typically found in smaller homes, also called mini-splits, where an above-ground outdoor air compressor interacts with the outside air to deliver cooler or warmer air to an indoor wall unit.

Initial installation costs for a heat pump can be several times more expensive than traditional oil or gas heating systems, but the savings are generally recouped in 5 to 10 years through energy-use reductions.

But the geothermal system Hadley is turning to actually became more affordable to install largely thanks to President Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August of 2022, which offers steep rebates for installing environmentally-friendly heating and cooling systems.

Oil and gas used to heat buildings in the Northeast are among the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change. In Boston, buildings account for roughly 70 percent of emissions.

“When we looked at the facts, it seemed to pan out that we would be in a really positive financial situation by choosing this climate-friendly solution,” said Humera Fasihuddin, school committee chair for Hadley Public Schools. “It just became a no-brainer for us to investigate ground source heat pumps further.”

Fasihuddin said that because of the federal tax credit and state incentives, the cost of the school’s new geothermal heat pumps will be significantly cheaper than a new boiler. The town will also no longer have to pay its regular oil bills.

Hadley will have to front about $3.65 million for the heat pumps but will receive close to $1 million through the Mass Save program — the state’s ratepayer-funded energy efficiency program, which is run by the utility service providers — then get an additional federal tax rebate of $1.8 million. Add it all up, the town is responsible for $863,000 to be paid over the next several years, a little less than half of what it would’ve cost to replace its oil-burning system.

When the weather turns hot, Hopkins’s new ground source heat pumps will also provide the school with air conditioning, something the building has never had.

“This is the only option that will provide the schools with air conditioning, which has become increasingly necessary each year as our summers get hotter at the beginning of the school year,” added Fasihuddin. “This will greatly contribute to the quality of life for the teachers and students.”

The New Bedford public school system, tucked in the southeast corner of the state, is also turning away from its oil-burning boiler system in an old elementary school building in favor of ground source heat pumps for the construction of the new DeValles Elementary School.

“It’s going to use less energy than the existing DeValles school and it [the new building] is going to be four times the size,” said Timothy Brennan, associate architect at T2 Architecture, the firm designing the school, while speaking at a recent New Bedford school committee meeting.

Andrew O’Leary, interim superintendent of New Bedford Public Schools, said that including ground source heat pumps in the new school’s infrastructure “has led to considerable savings for the city of New Bedford.”

The upfront costs for geothermal heat pumps in New Bedford would normally be nearly $14 million. But with federal and state rebates, installation costs will drop to about $6.1 million, significantly cheaper than four other more traditional heating options the school investigated. Annual energy costs with a geothermal system will also be lower than with a more traditional boiler.

Because of their efficiency, heat pumps already produce less emissions than oil, gas, or propane heating systems. Verena Matthew/file

“We probably wouldn’t consider ground source heat pumps if it wasn’t for the current administration’s Inflation Reduction Act,” said Dan Pallotta, a project manager of the DeValles school building project, at Monday’s meeting. “The payback is short.”

Sara Ross, cofounder of UndauntedK12, a nonprofit that advocates for climate-friendly schools, said the changes at the two Massachusetts schools illustrate a win-win: cost savings for the districts and less carbon pollution for the planet. She gives a lot of credit to Washington.

“This is about how the Inflation Reduction Act is making its way into communities and changing community-level decision-making,” said Ross. “Often things in DC seem detached, but this piece of federal legislation is changing decision-making on the ground in our communities.”

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.