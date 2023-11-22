Blue Hills beats Bristol-Plymouth to lock up third consecutive Mayflower Large crown

“They’re very tough runners, and they’re a pleasure to coach,” said Blue Hills coach Ed Madden. “They believe in the program, they believe in the coaches, they believe in their teammates, and they’re very selfless.”

Matt Began rushed for 141 yards to top 1,000 yards on the season, Aidan Landers added 52 rushing yards to approach the 1,000-yard mark, and Caiden Montas handled most of the scoring with two touchdowns, two 2-point conversions, and 109 rushing yards on 13 carries to power the Lions (8-4) to victory.

Behind a terrific trio of senior captains, Blue Hills clinched the Mayflower League’s Large Division title for a third straight year with a 22-6 win over Bristol-Plymouth — building some momentum ahead of its matchup with Tri-County next Wednesday (6 p.m.) in the Vocational Small Super Bowl.

Madden credited his senior-laden offensive line for opening up holes all night, and also noted great defensive performances from James Benning, Andrew Blige, and Mikey McDonough.

“The Mayflower and the Voke championship is the standard we aspire to,” said Madden. “That’s the mountain we want to climb every year. To be able to play 13 games with these kids is great.”

Bishop Feehan 31, Bishop Stang 6 — There’s a first time for everything, and Brett McCaffrey’s first career touchdown pass couldn’t have come at a better time for the Shamrocks (8-2).

The senior wideout caught a pass from quarterback Owen Mordas in the left flat, then turned and fired a 55-yard touchdown pass to Finn McHale with 4 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Feehan a comfortable halftime lead en route to a rivalry win over the Spartans.

“It was a ballgame at that point,” Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell said. “They had just scored and they had the momentum. I said we have to take it back now, and Brett went out and made a play.”

The Shamrocks scored 24 first-half points on a 55-yard TD reception by McCaffrey on the opening drive, a 5-yard run by Shane Evans, a 32-yard field goal from Austin Clemente, and McCaffrey’s double pass to McHale. Evans capped the scoring in the third quarter with a 15-yard score on a hook-and-ladder.

Backup quarterback Travis Henriques scored for the Spartans (4-7), who lost starter Brock Winslow in the second quarter due to injury. The teams combined for 28 penalties, 15 on the Shamrocks and 13 on the Spartans.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 33, Malden Catholic 14 — In just the second iteration of this holiday showdown, the Pioneers (5-6) won it again thanks to junior quarterback Dylan DiPietro’s two TD tosses and a stout defense that held the Lancers (4-7) off the scoreboard in the final 15 minutes.

DiPietro found senior Antonio Wiafe for a 36-yard TD pass in the third quarter to extend its lead to 20-7 in the 3rd quarter. On the ensuing drive, Lancers junior quarterback George Rodgers hit fellow junior Jaiden Williams for a 35-yard score that cut the deficit to 20-14 with 7:48 left in the frame.

But that was the last time the Lancers found the end zone. Ron Burton had a 1-yard TD plunge, and two Diegnan Guiney field goals in the fourth quarter put things away. Earlier, Liam Mall had a 25-yard TD grab and Chris Senecal a 1-yard TD run for the victors. For MC, Marcus Rojas had a 5-yard run to make it a 14-7 deficit at the half.

Archbishop Williams 42, Cardinal Spellman 14 — Joe Schwartz threw two touchdown passes and added an 8-yard scoring run in the closing minutes to vault the Bishops (5-6) over the Cardinals (7-4) for the second straight year. Marvin Petit-Frere (45-yard fumble recovery) and Devin Sheehan (22-yard pick-six) added defensive touchdowns in the winning effort.

KIPP Academy 45, Lynn Tech 19 — The Panthers (8-3) won the fourth straight installment of this five-year rivalry behind another stellar performance from Morenel Castro, who had three receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Castro also set new single-season records for the program in receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns.

Leominster 59, Fitchburg 7 — Sophomore quarterback Osiris Lopez found classmate Ryan Ricker for a 71-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, the first of Lopez’s four TD tosses as the Blue Devils (6-5) rolled the Red Raiders to increase their overall lead in the rivalry to 72-62-9 all-time.

“He’s a great athlete, a great competitor, and a great leader too,” said Leominster coach Devin Gates of Lopez. “The kid really has it all. Even as a sophomore, he’s one of the leaders on this team. He keeps everyone together and is the voice that everyone listens to.”

Senior Christopher Hatch rushed for two scores and seniors Memi Elias and Jaden Jenkins each returned interceptions for touchdowns for the victors.

Methuen 48, Dracut 16 — Senior Drew Eason tossed two TD passes to finish his career with a program-record 62 passing touchdowns and over 6,000 passing yards, the ninth-highest total in MIAA history, to lead the Rangers (8-3) to the win to clinch the Jay Cees Trophy.

Monomoy 42, St. John Paul II 0 — Reign Stephens ran for two touchdowns, Chase Yarletts ran for one and threw for another, and Dillon Chapman (rushing TD) and Quinn Connors (pick-six) also scored as the Sharks (4-7) made it two straight over the Lions (3-8).

Shawsheen 41, Arlington Catholic 7 — Quarterback Sid Tildsley ran for a touchdown and threw for two more to Ryan Copson in the first half, propelling the Rams (10-1) to a commanding 21-0 lead at the break. Zack Timmons, Cullen Walsh, and AJ Canadas added three more scores in the second half.

Somerset Berkley 26, Central High (R.I.) 22 — Ethan Santos scored on a pair of short runs, and Finn Bjork snared a 15-yard TD toss from Derek Bakiko and made a key interception with five minutes left to halt a Central possession as the Raiders finished off an 8-3 season with the nonleague win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 41, Holbrook/Avon 30 — Senior Todd Egan ran for TDs of 15, 26, and 7 yards, and tossed scoring passes of 5 and 13 yards to power the Vikings (6-5) to the Mayflower League win in the teams’ fifth rivalry meeting. Egan put South Shore on top 41-22 in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard strike to Riley Siereveld. Jordan Cioffi answered with his third touchdown of the night, a 17-yard burst, for Holbrook/Avon (4-6).

Worcester South 20, Worcester North 14 — In the 118th meeting between city rivals, Ransford Adri tossed TD passes of 30 and 12 yards and added a 26-yard scoring run to propel the Colonels (7-4).

Jon Darling reported from Dartmouth, and Ethan Winter from Shrewsbury. Matt Wasserman and Jackson Tolliver contributed.