Boston College men’s basketball suffers first loss of season against Colorado State in Hall of Fame Classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Boston College men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season in an 86-74 setback against unbeaten Colorado State in the opener of the Hall of Fame Classic on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo. Isaiah Stevens led Colorado State (5-0) with 18 points and eight assists while Nique Clifford added 16 points.

Quinten Post scored 22 points to lead BC (4-1). Claudell Harris Jr. added 13 points, Jaeden Zackery had 11 and Prince Aligbe 10 for the Eagles, who made all 20 of their free-throw attempts.

Colorado State will face either Loyola Chicago or Creighton in the championship game on Thursday. BC plays the loser of that matchup in the consolation game.