Boston College men’s basketball suffers first loss of season against Colorado State in Hall of Fame Classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Boston College men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season in an 86-74 setback against unbeaten Colorado State in the opener of the Hall of Fame Classic on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo. Isaiah Stevens led Colorado State (5-0) with 18 points and eight assists while Nique Clifford added 16 points.
Quinten Post scored 22 points to lead BC (4-1). Claudell Harris Jr. added 13 points, Jaeden Zackery had 11 and Prince Aligbe 10 for the Eagles, who made all 20 of their free-throw attempts.
Colorado State will face either Loyola Chicago or Creighton in the championship game on Thursday. BC plays the loser of that matchup in the consolation game.
Advertisement
Colorado State had its double-digit lead trimmed to 60-56 after BC’s 10-2 run. Clifford ended the run with a 3-pointer. BC was again within 4 points, 65-61, before Clifford ended another field-goal drought and Josiah Strong added a 3-pointer for a nine-point lead.
Jalen Lake put Colorado State ahead by double figures for good with 5:43 left.
Patrick Cartier scored on a backdoor cut, on Stevens’ seventh assist of the game, for a 79-67 lead. Cartier fouled out at the other end, but Stevens had another beautiful assist, a cross-court pass to Strong for a 3-pointer and a 13-point lead.
Strong finished with 15 points, Joel Scott had 14 and Cartier 10 for Colorado State. Lake, who was a starter last season, came off the bench to score seven points. Scott extended his streak to 52 straight games reaching double-figure scoring. Stevens, averaging 16.8 points and 8.0 assists, was 8 of 13 from the field.
Colorado State coach Niko Medved needs three more victories to become the fifth coach in program history to reach 100.