Bruins at Panthers: Boston looks to split Florida swing after Tampa disappointment

The Bruins will wrap up a two-game Florida road trip on Wednesday, heading to Sunrise to face the Panthers on national TV.

Boston is coming off a disappointing loss in Tampa on Monday, a chaotic affair in which the Bruins blew multiple leads — including allowing a last-gasp equalizer just seconds before the final horn in the third period — before falling in overtime.

The Panthers enter Wednesday’s game having recovered from their slow start. Florida has won seven of its last eight games after winning just five of the opening 10 contests.