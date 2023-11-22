Bruins at Panthers: Boston looks to split Florida swing after Tampa disappointment

The Bruins will wrap up a two-game Florida road trip on Wednesday, heading to Sunrise to face the Panthers on national TV.
Boston is coming off a disappointing loss in Tampa on Monday, a chaotic affair in which the Bruins blew multiple leads — including allowing a last-gasp equalizer just seconds before the final horn in the third period — before falling in overtime.
The Panthers enter Wednesday’s game having recovered from their slow start. Florida has won seven of its last eight games after winning just five of the opening 10 contests.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Here’s your preview.
Advertisement
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.
TV, radio: TNT, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -115. O/U: 6.0.
BRUINS
Season record: 13-1-3. vs. spread: 11-6. Over/under: 7-10
Last 10 games: 7-1-2. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 5-5
PANTHERS
Season record: 12-5-1. vs. spread: 9-9. Over/under: 10-8
Last 10 games: 8-2-0. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 7-3
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Boston 59, Florida 57
Goals allowed: Boston 37, Florida 49
Power play: Boston 22.8%, Florida 16.7%
Penalty minutes: Boston 185, Florida 144
Penalty kill: Boston 90.8%, Florida 75.4%
Faceoffs won: Boston 50.3%, Florida 52.0%
Stat of the day: The Bruins have allowed more than two goals just four times this season, but have lost all four.
Notes: The Bruins continue to rotate goalies Jeremy Swayman (7-0-2, 2.09 GAA) and Linus Ullmark (6-1-1, 2.23 GAA); Ullmark looks likely to start Wednesday after Swayman had the net in Tampa on Monday ... David Pastrnak leads Boston in goals (12) and assists (17) ... The Bruins are fairly healthy except for center Morgan Geekie (upper body) and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) ... Boston beat Florida 3-2 Oct. 30 on Pavel Zacha’s overtime goal ... The Panthers played Monday without captain Aleksander Barkov, who went down Friday after a knee-on-knee hit. He’s listed as day-to-day. ... Milan Lucic will enter the NHL’s player assistance program after being arrested over the weekend.
Advertisement
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.