Bruins shoot past Panthers to end Florida swing on a positive note

It was a bit of trip redemption for the Bruins, and their accompanying dads, after Boston blew a pair of late leads in a loss Monday in Tampa.

Boston scored a pair of goals in the second period Wednesday night to break a tie and pin a 3-1 loss on the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Bruins weren’t about to get burned twice on this trip to Florida.

Lightning would not strike twice this week as the Bruins rolled out fresh bodies for quick shifts and suffocated the Panthers in the third period.

Linus Ullmark returned to action, and the Bruins goalie had plenty of company in the blue paint early on as the Panthers carried the play for the first five minutes.

Carter Verhaeghe, who broke Boston’s heart last spring, set up Matthew Tkachuk for a sizzling one-timer before most of the South Floridians had made their way over from the sprawling Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Tkachuk was back in Ullmark’s hood seconds later and this time Mason Lohrei got his stick down to deflect the bid away.

The fourth line was stuck on the ice against Florida’s top cats for an extended time, but thanks to Ullmark, the Panthers couldn’t break through.

The Bruins finally mounted an attack after a lackluster first five minutes when Hampus Lindholm went coast to coast and slid a cross-crease feed that Danton Heinen couldn’t reach.

The intensity and physicality ratcheted up when Nick Cousins landed a big hit on Charlie McAvoy, who — along with his teammates — didn’t like it because Cousins led with a high elbow. At the whistle McAvoy went after Cousins and both players dropped the gloves. Just as LL Cool J’s “Mama said knock you out” started, the refs stepped in and sent the pair off for unsportsmanlike conduct.

McAvoy and Cousins barked back and forth from their penalty boxes but did not re-engage when they were freed.

Kevin Shattenkirk was sent off for roughing after getting Ryan Lomberg in headlock and spinning him to the ice. The Panthers were muffled on the power play and Shattenkirk got an opportunity right out of the box, but Heinen hit the post off the defenseman’s feed.

Gustav Forsling was sent off for holding, a penalty set up by Jakub Lauko’s hustle. As the Boston fourth liner beat the Panthers to a loose puck behind the Florida net, Forsling had no choice but to pin him against the boards.

The man advantage did last long, however, as David Pastrnak lost his footing with the puck and when Sam Reinhart went to pounce, Pastrnak tripped him, creating a four-on-four situation.

The Bruins then broke the ice with Charlie Coyle bagging his seventh goal with 1:25 left in the first period.

Taking a drop pass from Heinen at the red line, Coyle split Tkachuk and Brandon Montour at the Florida blue line and zoomed toward Sergei Bobrovsky before beating him with a slick backhand past the Panthers goalie’s blocker.

As Tkachuk went to nudge McAvoy, he lost an edge and barreled over Ullmark.

Actual fisticuffs broke out in the second period after Derek Forbort landed a solid check on Jonah Gadjovich and the Panthers winger obviously felt insulted. The two dropped them and traded blows in an even exchange.

The Panthers tied it midway through the second when Cousins’s shot from the point ricocheted off Evan Rodrigues right to Anton Lundell, who threw it in.

Johnny Beecher put the Bruins back in front 41 seconds later with his second goal in two games (No. 3 overall), thanks to some help from Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Patrick Brown started the play when he collected a pass and tore past the Panther defense. His shot went wide but he followed up and sent it out front to Beecher, who had Bobrovsky way out of position. As Beecher went to sweep it in, Ekman-Larsson dived across the crease and banked the puck in.

Just over three minutes later, Jake DeBrusk ended his prolonged slump to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead that held up into the second intermission.

After Matt Poitras brought the puck in deep, DeBrusk dug it out and headed toward Bobrovsky. DeBrusk was denied on his initial shot but buried his own rebound for his second of the season.

