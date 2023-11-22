Celtics vs. Bucks: Boston gets its first shot at the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard duo

Boston (11-3) ended its four-game road trip on a rocky note with an overtime loss to the lowly Hornets . Jayson Tatum scored 45 points in the game, but the Celtics blew an 11-point lead with six minutes left in the fourth quarter before ultimately dropping the contest. Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the team have some questions to answer after the disappointing result.

The Celtics and Bucks dominated preseason conversation with separate blockbuster trades right before training camp. Wednesday’s matchup, just under one month into the NBA season, will be a litmus test for how the two championship contenders are shaping up.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, has taken flight. The Bucks (10-4) are riding a five-game winning streak after a bumpy start. Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 42 points — and made 20 of 23 shots — in Monday’s 142-129 victory against the Wizards. Damian Lillard is averaging 24.6 points per game, albeit on inefficient shooting splits, with his new team after being acquired from the Trail Blazers in a bombshell trade.

Jrue Holiday was part of that deal before Portland then sent him to Boston. The game will be a reunion of sorts after Holiday helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA Finals.

Here’s the lowdown on the matchup:

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: ESPN, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -5.5. O/U: 235.0.

BUCKS

Season record: 10-4. vs. spread: 5-9. Over/under: 9-5

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4

CELTICS

Season record: 11-3. vs. spread: 6-6, 2 pushes. Over/under: 7-7

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 4-5, 1 push. Over/under: 4-6

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Milwaukee 120.8, Boston 117.2

Points allowed per game: Milwaukee 117.7, Boston 106.6

Field goal percentage: Milwaukee .498, Boston .471

Opponent field goal percentage: Milwaukee .469, Boston .436

3-point percentage: Milwaukee .381, Boston .364

Opponent 3-point percentage: Milwaukee .348, Boston .347

Stat of the day: Antetokounmpo and Lillard are one of two NBA duos with both players averaging at least 24 points per game; 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are the other.

Notes: Lillard is dealing with an oblique injury but is listed as probable entering Wednesday. Former Celtic Jae Crowder will not play, as he is out for several weeks following surgery to repair a left adductor and abdominal injury. MarJon Beauchamp (ankle) and Chris Livingston (ankle) are also probable for the Bucks. ... As of Wednesday morning, the Celtics had not specified if Derrick White (personal reasons) would be available after he missed the Hornets game. Joe Mazzulla seemed uncertain on if White would be available when he spoke Monday. ... Malik Beasley was one of Milwaukee’s quieter offseason additions, but he is a player to watch. The 26-year-old shooting guard has started every game so far and is averaging 11.1 points per game with a blistering 46.9 percent 3-point clip.

