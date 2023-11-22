Everett’s Christian Zamor honors fallen friend in big win over St. Mary’s

Wednesday night, Zamor did his friend proud by hauling in two long touchdowns and posting a strip sack in the first half alone, helping Everett finish out the season with a 56-28 win over St. Mary’s at Everett Memorial Stadium.

It was the first time anyone had worn No. 18 since Fabert died in a drowning accident in Gloucester in June 2022.

EVERETT — A couple of weeks ago, Christian Zamor decided he would pay tribute to his late friend and teammate Fabieri Fabert by wearing Fabert’s No. 18 instead of his regular No. 2 in his final game as a member of the Crimson Tide.

“For me, it’s about overcoming adversity,” he said of what the final game meant to him. “With Fab’s passing, having to overcome that. For me, battling injuries early in my high school career.

“Being able to come out here and play a great game with my teammates, I just think it’s about, you know, it’s life. Things not going your way, you overcome, you keep fighting and I’m grateful to be able to play this game.”

Zamor opened the scoring midway through the first quarter when he hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass from Carlos Rodrigues, who threw for three in the contest.

The BC-commit gave Everett (9-2) a 21-7 lead with 3:40 left in the first half with a 34-yard TD grab, stepping out of three tackles and then fell across the goal line while being gang tackled.

Damien Lackland ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns for the Crimson Tide, showing a number of different gears and shifting ability to get through holes and elude defenders.

Jayden Prophete returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown late in the first half, and added a short TD grab in the second half.

St. Mary’s kick returner Devell Pamplin had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that sent the Spartans (6-5) into the half trailing 35-13.

“We’ve had an up-and-down year, but we’ve always bounced back,” said St. Mary’s coach Sean Driscoll. “Challenging my guys today. We booked this game in August because we didn’t have one and they didn’t have one, and we thought it was going to be a great challenge for our program. I think this is going to pay huge dividends later on with a young football team.”