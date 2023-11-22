Mac Jones is hopeful about getting the starting nod against the Giants

Jones said his focus was on the things he can control, a theme he hit on time and again.

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones sounded an optimistic note Wednesday when he was asked if he is the one who will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots Sunday against the Giants.

“I think I always work really hard for that and really put a lot of attention and detail into the week,” Jones said. “A lot of that decision-making is things I can’t control, but I can control my attitude and my effort, like I talked about, and really thankful overall just to be in the NFL and be playing quarterback.

“And Thanksgiving, right? It’s a great week to be grateful for a lot of things and to play this game, the game we love, together. I think that means a lot to me, regardless of the situation.”

Jones has been benched three times this season, the last time coming in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 10-6 loss to the Colts Nov. 12. Bailey Zappe has relieved Jones on all three occasions, but he has failed to produce the desired offensive spark.

On Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick was asked if a decision had been made on quarterback for Sunday.

“I’ve told all the players the same thing — be ready to go,” Belichick said. “So, hopefully they will be.”

Jones said he has had conversations with Belichick about who is starting against the Giants, but his focus remains on his own work.

“We’ve had good conversations,” Jones said. “Really, what I’ve been focusing on is what I can control. I’ve put a lot of thought into that … things I can control throughout the year.

“Right now, it’s today. I’m really focused on having good walk-throughs, which we did. And having a good practice. It’s what I can do — I can control what I can control.”

On Monday, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien hinted at an on-field competition over the course of the week that could determine the starter Sunday.

“I do believe that we have to continue like we do all the time: to earn it on the practice field,” O’Brien said.

Jones has been involved in quarterback competitions over the course of his career. In 2021, he beat out Cam Newton for the starting job as a rookie in New England. And in 2018 at Alabama, he was the No. 3 quarterback in the room as Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa jousted for the role of starter.

He said having a front-row seat for that positional battle absolutely helps when it comes to his current situation.

“I’ve dealt with this my whole life, whether it’s Pop Warner, high school,” he said. “College, obviously, I was a part of a … I wasn’t really in it, but I was with Jalen and Tua, and I witnessed everything. I heard every conversation. Watched everything. Watched every move between each guy.

“So I learned a lot about both of them, and I learned a lot about myself, too. Just trying to learn from their situation, and talking with Jalen and Tua, and having this friendship is always good.

“Just focusing on the controllables, and being where my feet are is very important. At the end of the day, like I said, I’m thankful to be here, to be the quarterback, and I’m going to continue to work hard and put in the hours every day. That’s all you can do, and see where you’re at.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.