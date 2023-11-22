Panthers well aware of retooled Bruins’ continued success this season

Despite myriad changes to the Boston roster Maurice said the NHL-leading Bruins (13-1-3, 29 points entering Wednesday’s play) present many of the same challenges they did during last season’s memorable first-round playoff series, won by Florida in seven games.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Paul Maurice was quick with his response when asked what differences he sees in this season’s Bruins compared with the club that set regular-season records in 2022-23.

Maurice noted that his club had sort of a preview of two of the two biggest changes in Boston, the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

“The two important centermen also didn’t play against us in the first four games, and they were a pretty darn good team,” Maurice said. “It took us a while to get their style of game figured out. So, I think they look almost exactly like we remember ‘em now. They have the young centerman [Matt Poitras] in the three hole that’s new, but for the most part it feels like the style of game is still the same.

“Where they’re dangerous, I think, is still the same. So, they look like they did in the playoffs last year.”

Matthew Tkachuk, who became Public Enemy No. 1 in Boston last spring for his ability to motivate his teammates and aggravate his opponents (and the fans), also doesn’t see a big difference in the Bruins’ attack. The Panthers winger said he’s “not surprised one bit” that Jim Montgomery’s club has continued its winning ways.

“When they had those guys [Bergeron and Krejci] out, that’s when they were at their best last year. Nothing against them, but I just think that it caused the rest of the guys to work that much harder and they did it more collectively, kind of like they’re doing it this year,” Tkachuk said. “Obviously, they have [David] Pastrnak lighting it up like he always does, but the rest of the lineup, it’s a very deep team. And yeah, last year they kicked their [rear end], in Games 3 and 4 without those guys in the lineups.

“So, they’re more than capable of doing what they’ve been doing this year and they’ve shown it again. And they’re a top team in the NHL for a reason.”

Tkachuk said it’s not difficult to figure out why the Bruins remain a force in the NHL.

“They’re very well coached and they play very well defensively and have great goaltending and very timely offense,” he said. “And their special teams are always at the top. So, you have that, that’s a very big recipe for success, right? All those together.”

As for dealing with a player like Tkachuk, Montgomery’s message is a simple one.

“He’s someone that, I think, lives off the emotion of the game, so I think the best thing is to ignore him, smile, and walk away,” the Bruins coach said.

Panthers warm to rivalry

The Panthers (12-5-1, 25 points) are right on the Bruins’ heels in the Atlantic Division and entered the matchup red hot, winning eight of their last 10 games.

Maurice predicted Bruins-Panthers games will be must-see hockey for the foreseeable future.

“I think based on the age of the teams and the drivers, this is going to be a real good rivalry for five or six years,” he said. “Like both teams, Boston’s been a great team for a long time, [and] we’re trying to get to that level. But the drivers of the team are really 27, 28 years old for us, so this is going to be a good one for a while.”

It’ on Poitras to produce

Poitras entered the game with just one assist in his last five games. “You can put him in situations that are favorable, like offensive zone starts, but he’s got to kickstart himself,” Montgomery said … After sitting out Monday in Tampa for maintenance, Linus Ullmark returned to the Bruins net … The Panthers were without captain Aleksander Barkov (6 goals, 17 points) because of a knee injury that isn’t expected to keep the center out much longer ... Bobby Orr was in the house and spent some time with the Bruins’ fathers … McAvoy will spend his early Thanksgiving hours giving out pies to several local organizations, including the New England Center and Home for Veterans, St. Francis House, the Pine Street Inn, and the Home for Little Wanderers … Rafter check: Goalie Roberto Luongo (No. 1) is the lone Panthers player with his number retired (that was not intended to pump his tires). The team’s initial owner, Wayne Huizenga, and general manager, Bill Torrey, also have banners hanging … The Bruins next play Friday at 1 p.m. vs. the Red Wings and the first 12,000 through the TD Garden door will receive hats courtesy of The Black Dog … Song of the night: “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ " by Michael Jackson.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.