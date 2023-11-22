Quarterback Steven Gentile guides Billerica past Chelmsford

The junior signal-caller accounted for a pair of fourth-quarter scores as Billerica broke away to defeat Chelmsford, 27-13, at Fenway Park. With the victory, the Indians (9-2) clinched the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 title.

When the Indians needed him most, Gentile stepped up.

Gentile (18 rushes, 78 yards) capped a remarkable 20-play, 99-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge to extend the lead. He then iced the game with a 31-yard touchdown strike to sophomore Noah Canada with 1:16 to play. Gentile finished 5 of 9 passing for 129 yards and the score.

“We knew that we had to step it up to win this game,” said Gentile. “We’re never going to be able to play here again, so I knew that we had to win this game. It would sit with me for the rest of my life. We won the game and I don’t even know how to describe it.”

Following a sluggish first half, the Indians turned it up a notch. Dhaethmy Dorival opened the third quarter with a 48-yard touchdown run, weaving through defenders as his teammates picked up blocks at the second level.

“The message at halftime was we’ve got to play like we play,” said Billerica coach Duane Sigsbury. “We’ve got to play Billerica football. We’re a physical, blue collar community and we had to show that in the second half — and we did.”

In his first visit to Fenway Park, the junior tailback finished with 109 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

“It’s something beautiful,” said Dorival. “I prayed for this. This is what I worked for all offseason, the entire team worked for. We wanted to come out and do something big.”

After the game, Sigsbury and Chelmsford senior Kyle Wilder shared a moment. Wilder, on crutches, survived a scary ordeal after a suffering a hip injury against Methuen on Sept. 22. He had a 17-day hospital stay, and five surgeries after being airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital.

“There’s things that are more important than football, and obviously his health was on all of our minds throughout his ordeal,” said Sigsbury.

“I was praying for him every night and I just wanted to let him know that it might be a heated game, but anybody from Billerica is there for him if he ever needs it.”

For the Lions (3-9), senior running back Kai Everett finished with 16 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown. He scored on a 9-yard rush in the first quarter, blasting through the A-gap and powered in with a strong second effort.

The Indians defense starred, holding Lions junior quarterback Ryan Hart to just 61 yards and an interception on 7-of-15 passing. Hart called his own number 10 times, rushing for 24 yards, including a 1-yard score.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.