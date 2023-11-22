Statement made: Celtics race past Bucks early, then hold on late to take Round 1 between Eastern Conference favorites

Contested by Derrick White, Lillard missed the attempt and the Bucks’ comeback fell short. The Celtics held on for a 119-116, wire-to-wire win.

But these Celtics have not done things easily recently, and this game was no different. Boston allowed Milwaukee to slice a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to 3. And with 14 seconds left and the Celtics leading by four, Damian Lillard roared down the lane for a dunk.

For most of Wednesday, the Celtics appeared up for the challenge of facing perhaps their biggest competition in the Eastern Conference. Jaylen Brown snapped out of his mild slump, the bench provided a lift, and the defense frustrated Bucks stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brown finished with 26 points and a season-high 8 assists to lead the Celtics. Jayson Tatum had 23 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 21 for Boston, which made 17 of 42 3-pointers.

Brook Lopez had 28 points to lead the Bucks, whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Lillard had 27 points and Antetokounmpo 21.

The Celtics led, 108-91, with less than six minutes left. The Bucks never crafted a jarring run, but they started chipping away and pulled within 109-99 on a Lillard layup with 3:31 left.

A Middleton 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining made it 114-108. After Jrue Holiday missed a 3-pointer in his first game against his former team, Lillard added a 3 from the top of the key with 44.0 seconds to play.

Tatum, who had been listed as questionable due to an illness, made a strong drive against the slower Middleton and drew a foul with 21.2 seconds left. He made just one of two free throws, but Lillard’s ensuing drive was well-contested by White, and his dunk attempt that would have made it a two-point game caromed off the front of the rim.

Last year, the Celtics pushed toward the top of the Eastern Conference behind their highly accurate and high-volume 3-point shooting. They made more than 39 percent of their 3-pointers in 37 of 82 regular-season games.

They entered Wednesday night’s game with the NBA’s best record, but this hot start has generally not been sparked by long-range proficiency. Before facing the Bucks, they’d shot better than 39 percent in just 3 of 14 games this year.

That could be partly due to getting comfortable with the new personnel, and opponents have some say. But there’s also luck involved, and it felt as if the team was due to catch fire from beyond the arc.

They certainly got a lift early. The Celtics started 10 for 16 from the 3-point line, and seven different players connected in the first half. The bench was particularly impactful. Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, and Al Horford provided a jolt of early energy, combining to go 9-of-12 from the field and 6-of-8 from the 3-point line before halftime.

The Bucks, meanwhile, missed their first seven shots and struggled to make layups, a much simpler task. Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and Khris Middleton were just 7 for 30 from the field before the break. In his first game against his former team, Holiday was tasked with guarding the much bigger Antetokounmpo whenever Horford was on the bench, and he held up well.

But given these shooting disparities, the Celtics’ 67-53 halftime lead probably at least felt manageable for the Bucks after they trailed by as many as 21.

Brown started the game hitting a catch-and-shoot attempt from the right corner, and it felt important given his recent missteps. His season-high for assists in a game this year was six, and he topped that less than five minutes into the third quarter, with several coming as part of his developing two-man game with Porzingis, who converted three dunks on feeds from Brown.

A potential turning point arrived midway through the period, when Antetokounmpo easily could have been called for a charge when he plowed into Holiday. There was no call, and Porzingis collected his fourth foul moments later and went to the bench for the rest of the quarter.

But Brown steadied Boston. After a bit of a third-quarter scoring spree, he added his eighth assist when he lofted an alley-oop to Hauser on a fast-break that made it 94-79. Prior to that, Milwaukee had several good chances to really make a run, but it seemed as if each ended with a botched layup or a turnover.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.