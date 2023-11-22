Unable to field a team, South Boston football forfeits Thanksgiving matchup against East Boston

South Boston will not be able to field a football team for the 106th meeting with Thanksgiving rival East Boston, resulting in a forfeit.
Eastie now leads the all-time series, 58-42-5. The Jets (6-4) will play an intrasquad scrimmage with officials, full pads, and live tackling, on Thanksgiving morning in lieu of the game.
“I had seniors breaking down in tears when I told them,” said Eastie coach John Parziale.
“A good coach makes adjustments and we’re going to break the team up. We need the whole team to show up and we’re going to make it work. We have to take care of East Boston High School the best we know how, and sending the kids out with one more game is the best option available.”
In last year’s meeting, East Boston rolled to a 48-0 win over the South Boston. The South Boston/Burke co-op has been unable to play a varsity schedule throughout most of this season due to low numbers — losing its only game, 36-6, to Somerville — but initially hoped to field a team on Thanksgiving.