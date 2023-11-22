Unable to field a team, South Boston football forfeits Thanksgiving matchup against East Boston

South Boston will not be able to field a football team for the 106th meeting with Thanksgiving rival East Boston, resulting in a forfeit.

Eastie now leads the all-time series, 58-42-5. The Jets (6-4) will play an intrasquad scrimmage with officials, full pads, and live tackling, on Thanksgiving morning in lieu of the game.

“I had seniors breaking down in tears when I told them,” said Eastie coach John Parziale.