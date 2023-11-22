Women’s college hockey gets to join the party this year for Gloucester’s anniversary

“I think it was Martin Luther King’s famous quote about, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice,’ ” said Smith. “I thought it would be great to get a women’s college game here 50 years later. I thought it would strike a positive note.”

When the city’s 400th anniversary approached this year, Gloucester native and three-time US Olympic women’s coach Ben Smith saw a chance to fix 1973′s inequity.

In 1973, the city of Gloucester celebrated its 350th anniversary with several events, including a men’s hockey game between Harvard and Yale at the newly opened Dorothy Talbot Rink. With Title IX still a new phenomenon, there was no women’s equivalent scheduled.

Smith, still an influential factor in women’s hockey 17 years after he last led the Olympic team, rang up two coaches he counts among his friends: Northeastern’s Dave Flint and Boston College’s Katie King Crowley. Crowley agreed to move one of the Eagles’ home games to Gloucester, and Flint brought his Huskies on board as well.

While other Division 1 teams will travel to Washington or Nashville this weekend, BC and Northeastern will head up to Cape Ann Saturday to face off in a regular-season game at Talbot Rink at 2 p.m.

“We’re so lucky to have these two teams come play in our humble abode,” said Smith.

That humble abode has familiarity with high-level women’s hockey — and, for that matter, with Crowley.

On Oct. 21, 1997, Smith made Talbot Rink a stop on the pre-Olympic tour for the US team, which ended up winning the gold medal at the following February’s Nagano Games. In a game against ECAC All-Stars, Crowley scored four goals in a 8-0 victory for the US. It was a harbinger of the team’s future success, which would spur on the popularity of women’s hockey in the decades that followed.

“The gold medal in ‘98 really set off a chain reaction and got people really excited about women’s hockey,” said Smith. “They’re very excited about it still here in Gloucester.”

The Gloucester High girls’ team will be heavily involved in the event, including the puck drop, and Cape Ann Youth Hockey players will be in the stands.

The game, a rematch of last season’s Beanpot championship game, comes at a crucial juncture for both teams. No. 14 BC, currently second in Hockey East with an 8-2-1 record (8-6-1 overall), split a weekend series with No. 15 Vermont two weekends ago, but rebounded with a come-from-behind win against Boston University last Friday.

Northeastern (8-8, 4-6) opened this week with a narrow 3-2 loss to Vermont Tuesday, its fourth loss in five games. Currently sixth in a tight Hockey East race, the Huskies could use a win against a top team to right the ship (fitting for a seaside community like Gloucester).

Smith is excited to see such a competitive and important game on Talbot Rink ice.

“It’s always a pretty spirited game when you get these Beanpot schools playing against each other during the regular season,” said Smith.

A major increase?

To many who follow women’s college hockey, it feels as if major penalties are trending upward. Unfortunately, with the rudimentary-but-beloved collegehockeystats.net website gone dormant, it can be a difficult statistic to track.

Advertisement

However, a look at the statistics offered by each Hockey East team supports the idea.

Hockey East teams have committed 11 five-minute majors to this point, with the 10 teams having played an average of 14 games each. Compare that with the total from the entire 2022-23 season: 16 five-minute majors through 36 games each.

Ten-minute major penalties are not trending upward, though. There have been none committed by Hockey East teams this season, while one has been committed in nonleague play against Maine. Last season, five were committed by Hockey East teams.

Tournament time

Two local teams will spend the long weekend playing in tournaments. For the second consecutive year, BU will take part in such an event. The Terriers will face Robert Morris Friday and Minnesota State Saturday in the Smashville Showcase in Nashville. Harvard travels to the nation’s capital for “D1 in DC” (formerly known as the Washington DC Shootout). The Crimson will play against two WCHA teams: No. 4 Minnesota Friday and St. Thomas Saturday. Those hoping to stream the games are in luck: They will be streamed for free on the Junior Women’s Hockey League’s YouTube channel … Grace Babington was named NEWHA Rookie of the Week after scoring her first collegiate goal in Long Island University’s 4-1 Saturday victory over Stonehill. The Bedford native was plus-4 in that game, which was the league-leading Sharks’ 10th consecutive win.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.