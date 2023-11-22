An American sexual offender convicted in Kenya 9 years ago is rearrested on new assault charges

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An American man convicted of sexual offences in Kenya nine years ago was denied bail on new charges of defilement, months after he was mysteriously released from prison where he was serving a 50-year sentence.

Terry Ray Krieger, 68, was arraigned on Tuesday evening in court in Mavoko County on the outskirts of the capital Nairobi, accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old earlier this month. He was arrested on Nov. 10.

He faces additional charges of being in Kenya illegally.