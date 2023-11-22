Iran’s foreign minister visits Lebanon as fighting escalates on its border with Israel

In a photo published by Amirabdollahian on social media, he could be seen with Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas’ top leadership body, and Ziad al-Nakhleh, the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Amirabdollahian’s surprise visit followed one of the most violent days yet along Lebanon’s southern border with Israel, where fighting has intensified between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group allied with Hamas.

BEIRUT — Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, met with Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders on Wednesday during a visit to Lebanon, where they discussed details of the cease-fire deal in the Gaza Strip and he cautioned the United States to “act pragmatically” in its foreign policy in the region, he said.

Amirabdollahian was also expected to meet again with Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, following an earlier trip to Lebanon last month. In a statement Wednesday, Hezbollah said Nasrallah had met with senior Hamas officials to discuss further coordination.

Iran’s network of regional militias, which includes Hezbollah and Hamas, have engaged in escalating attacks against Israel in the weeks since Hamas fighters crossed the border from Gaza on Oct. 7 and unleashed attacks that Israel says left around 1,200 people dead. Israel has responded with airstrikes and an invasion that Gaza health authorities say have killed at least 12,000 people.

Referring to armed groups such as Hezbollah, Amirabdollahian said during a news conference at Beirut’s airport on Wednesday that their “hands will be on the trigger” until the Israel-Hamas war ends.

During an interview with Al Mayadeen, a Beirut-based satellite television network, Amirabdollahian warned that if the cease-fire did not hold, Israel could risk a wider escalation of the war beyond Gaza. “We are not looking for it to expand,” he said, “but anything is possible if the aggression continues.”

On Tuesday, at least eight people were killed in southern Lebanon amid a spate of attacks on both sides of the border. They included a high-ranking Hamas commander based in Lebanon whose vehicle was targeted by an Israeli strike, according to the Palestinian militant group, and two journalists working for Al Mayadeen. Lebanon blamed Israel for the airstrike that killed the journalists; Israel’s military said it was reviewing the episode.

Israel and Hezbollah continued to exchange fire on Wednesday. Hezbollah said it had once again attacked an Israeli military position with powerful Burkan rockets — the same weapons that inflicted heavy damage on an Israeli army headquarters this week, according to video verified by The New York Times.

Hezbollah announced early Thursday that five fighters had been killed in southern Lebanon, among them the son of Mohammad Raad, a well-known Lebanese lawmaker and the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc.

So far, analysts say Hezbollah and Israel appear to be calibrating their actions to avoid setting off a broader regional war. Nasrallah has repeatedly said that Hezbollah fighters remain on standby, adding to fears of a wider conflagration.

Amos Hochstein, a U.S. government envoy who visited Lebanon this month, was in Israel Monday to discuss the risks of the Gaza war spreading, according to John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council.

“We don’t want to see this war escalate,” Kirby said during a news briefing Monday. “We don’t want to see it widen. We certainly don’t believe it’s in anybody’s interest.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.