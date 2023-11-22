Woman reunited with pet bird after paperwork glitch stranded it at airport

“It was absolutely crushing,” said Adlard, 33. “There’s just no other way to put it.”

But after settling into her new home, on Sept. 1, she received a letter from Britain’s Border Force with sobering news. It informed her that Charlie had been seized at London’s Heathrow Airport because he did not have one of the required permits.

When Jessica Adlard planned a move to England from Pennsylvania, she made plans to bring her rose-breasted cockatoo, Charlie — or so she thought.

After spending months preparing the necessary paperwork, she was told one of the required permits was missing when Charlie arrived at Heathrow in August. Last week, days after Adlard spoke to a newspaper about the “red tape issue” that had halted her reunion with the bird, the Border Force decided that Charlie could be returned.

Adlard picked him up Nov. 14, marking the first time she'd seen him since her move to England.

“It was beautiful,” she said.

The Border Force did not respond to an email from The Washington Post seeking comment.

As a child, Adlard had grown up with a macaw, and she had long thought about getting a pet bird as an adult. But she already had a dog and didn't start seriously looking to get another pet until 2019, after she had a miscarriage.

The experience, Adlard said, left her feeling as though she had a gap in her heart that a pet might be able to fill.

“I had that maternal sort of longing, you know?” she said.

Shortly after she got Charlie in the winter of 2019, the pandemic set in, bringing a heightened sense of isolation. But in Charlie, Adlard found comfort, a source of solace.

Every day, he would ask her about himself: “Is Charlie a good boy?” He constantly told Adlard, “I love you.”

The cockatoo became a close companion. Adlard watched him stare out the window at other birds, took videos of him dancing, and listened to him mimic her laughs.

In 2021, Adlard reconnected with a friend she had met on a trip to the UK years earlier. The two began a relationship and started to make plans for Adlard to move from Pennsylvania to Loughborough, a town in central England where he lived.

At first, Adlard thought she could travel with Charlie just like any other pet. But she soon learned that the bird was listed as a protected species under European law, requiring several forms and a month-long quarantine before he could enter the UK, Adlard said.

When she moved to England in November 2022, Charlie stayed behind with a family member in the US while she finished securing permits. In March, Adlard and her partner, who had not yet met Charlie in person, got married. Both looked forward to welcoming the bird into the home they now shared.

After they finally completed the paperwork, Charlie went into a 30-day quarantine at Adlard’s family member’s home and then got on a plane to Heathrow in late August, Adlard said.

Adlard said he had flown with all of the required permits. But one of them seemingly "disappeared in transit," she said.

After receiving the Border Force letter on Sept. 1, Adlard and her husband put in an official request for his return. They also spoke with the Sun, which published a story about Charlie on Nov. 10.

Three days later, Adlard received a letter from a Border Force official, informing her that Charlie would be returned. Though the official policy does not allow people to be reunited with animals that have been improperly imported, the official wrote that they had taken into account that Charlie was a “family pet and an ‘emotional support’ animal,” according to a copy provided by Adlard.

She was overjoyed to hear the news and went to pick him up the following day.

The week since his return has been “incredible,” Adlard said. He’s been rubbing his head on the textured wallpaper of his new room. He still likes to dance and watch other birds outside the window, the way he had in Pennsylvania.

“He’s made the house feel so much smaller,” Adlard said. “He’s a big presence.”

When she saw Charlie for the first time on Nov. 14, Adlard felt nervous. She worried that he would act differently after so much time apart.

But she took a deep breath and put her hand out toward his cage at the airport facility where he was being held.

Charlie crawled out and stepped onto her outstretched hand.

“Hey,” Adlard recalled Charlie saying. “I love you.”