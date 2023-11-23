10 binge-worthy TV shows to satisfy holiday appetites

THE FULL MONTY This warm eight-episode series is a sequel to the popular 1997 British film about working-class struggles and a group of improbable strippers. The original guys — including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, and Tom Wilkinson — are back, dealing with new socioeconomic challenges and complicated family issues. There’s no stripping this time, just a group of geezers, their kids, and their grandkids facing life’s biggest hurdles. Paul Barber is touching as Horse, a guy in serious need of public assistance who tries but can’t seem to get the system to work for him. (Hulu)

It’s a day to give thanks . . . for all the good TV that’s available, of course. Oh, and for your loved ones and all that stuff too. Here are some shows to binge if you’re still awake after your tryptophan overdose and looking for an alternative to football.

THIS IS GOING TO HURT This British medical drama is an outstanding but brutal adaptation of the memoir by former doctor Adam Kay, and it follows his painful experiences over-working in the OB/GYN ward of a hospital that sometimes seems like a war zone. The show is a portrait of a failing system and the lives — of patients, nurses, and doctors — that it leaves broken. As Kay, Ben Whishaw from “The Hour” is, as usual, phenomenal, as he loses his joy, his personal life, his sleep, and, tragically, his professional excellence — but never his sharp wit. Whishaw stays true to his character’s dark temper, refusing to make him likable underneath it all (as we see with network TV’s doctors). Kudos, too, to Ambika Mod as his badgered trainee. (Amazon, AMC+)

WILDERNESS Jenna Coleman is far from her “Victoria” reign in this thriller that rides the cheated-on wife trope for all it’s worth. She’s Liv, who travels to an American national park with her cheating husband, Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), in an attempt to save their marriage. But wait, is that revenge behind her eyes as she hikes? Thoughts of a convenient mountain accident begin to occur to her, and the reconciliation trip becomes the bunny she just might boil, especially after they run into Will’s lover along the way. You don’t want to think too much about “Wilderness”; it doesn’t bear up under close analysis. But as an easy distraction for a night or two on the couch, it fits the bill. (Amazon)

THE SERPENT QUEEN Television loves a queen, whether she’s real (“The Crown”) or invented (“House of the Dragon”), particularly when she’s struggling with court politics. This intrigue-filled drama is a reinterpretation of the real Catherine de Medici, the Italian noble who became the famously ruthless queen of France in the 16th century. Her fierce battle for relevance is fascinating and sympathetic, after she is cruelly married off at 14 to Henri II, who is already in love with an older woman. Ultimately, the show belongs to Samantha Morton, an always remarkable actress whose controlled intensity is a marvel. When she occasionally breaks the fourth wall, her asides create an intimacy with the modern viewer, as if she knows the future will understand her more than her present. (Amazon, Starz)

LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY The eight-part adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’s bestseller stars Oscar winner Brie Larson as a brilliant chemist who deals with flagrant sexism and idea theft in the 1950s world of science. She goes through love, loss, and parenthood on her way to becoming the disarmingly honest host of a TV cooking show in the 1960s. The series is enjoyable and gorgeously designed, if sometimes flat in its simplistic notions of misogyny. But Larson is a big plus, giving us a woman who cultivates a sense of detachment in order to keep bouncing back; in another actor’s hands the same quality might come across as wooden and off-putting. (Apple TV+)

THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA Alas, time to pull out this 2020 recommendation again. It’s a startlingly timely six-episode miniseries, based on Philip Roth’s 2004 novel, and it shows exactly how fascism and antisemitism can creep into a seemingly immune country like the United States. Created by David Simon and Ed Burns of “The Wire,” it’s an alternate history that has FDR losing the 1940 election to the antisemitic Charles Lindbergh, triggering a nationwide turn against Jews. “They’ve always been here,” one character says about antisemites in the United States. “Now they have permission to crawl out from under their rocks.” We watch the crisis through the lens of one family, well-played by Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Anthony Boyle, Winona Ryder, and John Turturro, as a Southern rabbi who becomes unwittingly complicit with Lindbergh. But it’s the concept that will take your breath away. (Max)

SCHMIGADOON! Recently I learned that some musical-theater-y friends had never heard of this all-star confection. Appalling! It’s a spoof series made for lovers of Broadway musicals, as it makes clever fun of the genre’s cliches and pays tribute to its pleasures. The first season takes on the old-fashioned likes of “Oklahoma!” and “The Music Man,” while the second season moves on to “Cabaret,” “Hair,” and “Chicago.” Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key play a couple on the rocks who get stuck in the magical town of Schmigadoon, where they encounter characters — played by Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, and others — who can’t help but sing and dance. (Apple TV+)

DAISY JONES & THE SIX If you like backstage rock ‘n’ roll stories, this 10-episode miniseries will take you to paradise; otherwise, it will leave you cold as ice. It’s based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s oral-history-styled novel about the rise and fall of a legendary Fleetwood Mac-like rock group steeped in the excesses of 1970s LA. It’s fictional, but the story is presented in a documentary format, which works nicely. There’s a lack of the rock ‘n’ roll grittiness that it is supposed to be evoking, and the story lines about toxic love and the horrors of fame are quite familiar; but still, it’s an entertaining bit of faux music history, with a vibrant lead performance by Riley Keough. (Amazon)

QUEEN CHARLOTTE Shonda Rhimes’s miniseries spinoff of “Bridgerton” has a twist. The problem with the marriage between Charlotte and King George III in the 1760s has nothing to do with the usual period-drama obstacles such as social status or financial need. George suffers from serious mental illness at a time when it was not understood, and he moves away — to keep his secret, to endure absurd and painful treatments from his doctor, and to protect Charlotte from his episodes. It’s a beautiful production with some poignance. Note: If you’re not a fan of “Bridgerton,” you have no business here; “Charlotte” has the same string covers of pop songs, the same buoyant tone, the same diverse casting, and the same central theme: the search for love. (Netflix)

A VERY BRITISH SCANDAL This fact-based three-parter is a gas. Set in the 1960s, it stars Claire Foy at her very best — which is saying a lot — as the Duchess of Argyll, whose divorce from the duke (Paul Bettany) was notoriously ugly. One of the many allegations of adultery in the trial led, famously, to the admission of a photo of the duchess in flagrante with another man. Flashbacks of drug and alcohol abuse, a louche courtship, and big financial secrets come and go throughout the show, as the story reassesses the part that sexism played in the way the duchess was perceived and treated in her day. It’s classy, and dishy. (Amazon)

