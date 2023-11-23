The demand for social justice reaches history, science, and art museums near and far

It’s an example of a new approach in history, art, and even science museums to revisit the ways they’ve long portrayed the world, correct the record where required, and include the many people previously left out.

“Rue Atateken,” reads the sign. That means “brotherhood” in the Mohawk language. And it hangs in the museum above the street’s former name: “Rue Amherst,” after Jeffery Amherst, the British general memorialized for his conquest of what became Canada — until it was disclosed that he had advocated giving blankets laced with smallpox to Indigenous people.

MONTREAL — If there’s a single artifact that symbolizes the spirit of this city’s revamped local history museum, the Centre des Mémoires Montréalaises, it’s a simple street sign.

“Museums are learning to do things differently, present their collections in a new light, and be more inclusive of all perspectives,” said Catherine Charlebois, chief of collections, exhibitions and programs at the museum, which reopened in a new building in downtown Montreal in October.

Called the Center for Montreal Memories in English and abbreviated MEM, it includes the stories of immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, and the nearly 40 percent of residents who are racial minorities — a more inclusive depiction of the city it calls “Montreality.”

Museums worldwide “are responding to a need within the population,” Charlebois said. “There is a need for more recognition of diversity. People are challenging us.”

In the United States, work by museums to be more inclusive has been speeded up in response to the murder of George Floyd, the banning in some states of certain information about race in schools, pressure on libraries to restrict books, and high-profile incidents such as the racist remarks aimed at a group of Black students from Dorchester on a visit to Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts — which, two months later, hired a director of belonging and inclusion.

“As the public has less access to information because of the censorship of information and the changing of textbooks, museums are really feeling the pressure to step up,” said Grace Stewart, director of equity and inclusion at the American Alliance of Museums, or AAM.

Much of this is coming from museums’ own staffs. An advocacy group called Museums and Race, founded by 24 museum professionals, for instance, has begun producing a “report card” for museum executives to assess their own diversity.

“Museums tend to be highly hierarchical organizations, so a lot of the calls for change are being brought by people working in the front lines,” said Natasha Baruah, director of inclusion initiatives at the Newark Museum of Art and a steering committee member of Museums and Race.

Another organization, Museums are Not Neutral, is pushing museums to become agents of social change, pointing out that many were built by white men, are filled with objects often taken without permission and are still largely run by white executives and boards. A study of 18 major US art museums by researchers at Williams College and elsewhere found that 85 percent of the artists in their collections were white and 87 percent were men.

“The reality is, museums have only historically existed for certain people,” said Micah Parzen, CEO of the Museum of Us in San Diego, which has changed its name from the Museum of Man. “We’ve realized that that’s not helpful for anybody.”

Even science museums “most often lift up the example of the white European scientist,” said Joe Imholte, executive vice president of the Bakken Museum in Minneapolis, which has started producing an annual report about its work on diversity and equity.

Even when the science and technology museum set out to spotlight science fiction authors, Bakken said, “the initial list was very white and male. And we had to go back and say we want to be inclusive” of women and authors who were of races other than white.

The AAM last year announced that it would rewrite its standards for museums, for the first time in two decades, to focus on diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion.

The showing of Édouard Manet’s “Olympia,” on loan from the Louvre to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, is focusing new attention on the Black servant who shares the canvas with a white prostitute but was seldom previously acknowledged." Musée d'Orsay

The Smithsonian’s American Art Museum reopened in September with more examples of work by women, which now comprise more than 40 percent of what’s on view. The showing of Édouard Manet’s “Olympia,” on loan from the Louvre to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, is focusing new attention on the Black servant who shares the canvas with a white prostitute but was seldom previously acknowledged.

The labels describing some American portraits at the Worcester Art Museum have been updated to include information about the subjects’ involvement in the slave trade. The description of a John Singleton Copley portrait of the merchant John Bours, for instance, now notes that he sold goods produced by the forced labor of enslaved people. Those galleries will close next year and reopen with more examples of pre-1900 works by artists of color.

The Baltimore Museum of Art sold seven works by white men, including Andy Warhol, to buy contemporary art by women and artists of color.

The Smithsonian has begun a project called Our Shared Future to explore the history and legacy of race and racism and, along with the Science Museum of Minnesota, will host a three-day conference in April called Museums Advancing Racial Justice. “We recognize that the Smithsonian, like other institutions, has its own history of racism and exclusion,” it says.

And the American Museum of Natural History and other museums have accelerated the return of the remains of more than 100,000 people, most of them Indigenous but also Black and poor, after embarrassing public disclosures, including that the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology had kept the remains of a 14-year-old girl killed in the 1985 bombing of the headquarters of the MOVE Black liberation group.

“How do you walk into that museum as a Black resident of Philadelphia?” asked Courtney Harge, CEO of the organization Of/By/For All, which helps civic and cultural organizations become more inclusive. “The harm there is real and current and tangible. It’s visceral.”

The museum has since returned those, and promised to not accept any more, human remains.

Making changes like these is about more than altruism. It’s about appealing to new audiences. Eighty-four percent of regular museum-goers (compared to 59 percent of the population) are white, according to the research firm Wilkening Consulting.

“I have been aware often that I may be the only person who looks like me” when visiting museums, said Joanne Jones-Rizzi, director of community engagement at the Science Museum of Minnesota and former cultural program director at Boston’s Children’s Museum, who is Black.

When the Alabama Department of Archives and History hosted an event about LGBTQ+ history in August, a state legislator vowed to cut $5 million from its budget. Jay Reeves/Associated Press

As the population continues to change, “museums that only tell the stories, represent the art, represent the experience of white people will become increasingly irrelevant,” said Laura Roberts, a museum consultant and former director of the New England Museum Association.

But museums — many of them dependent on philanthropy and government largesse — could also be making themselves another target of the culture wars.

When the Alabama Department of Archives and History hosted an event about LGBTQ+ history in August, a state legislator vowed to cut $5 million from its budget. A talk in Texas by authors of a book about how preserving slavery was one of the motivations for the Battle of the Alamo was canceled in response to complaints from the lieutenant governor and others.

“Yes, there are huge risks to making these changes,” said Harge, of Of/By/For All. “But what we need is a more expansive view of our history, including some of the hard things. It’s crucial to our human survival to understand the world we’re living in.”

Jon Marcus can be reached at jonmarcusboston@gmail.com.