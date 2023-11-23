Holiday lights in Vermont, deals at YOTEL for Jetblue customers, and a luxury pet travel system

The dark winter season has arrived, and what better way to dispel the gloom than a trip to Winter Lights, the popular holiday light extravaganza at the Shelburne Museum in Vermont. The museum bedecks 18 buildings on its 45-acre campus with thousands of glittering lights accompanied throughout by musical selections. Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5-8 p.m., now through Jan. 6, visitors can stroll the grounds and marvel at the museum’s iconic landmarks aglow, including the 220-foot steamboat Ticonderoga and its companion 1871 Lighthouse, as well as the Beach Woods and Bostwick Garden. New offerings this year include lighting the Locomotive 220 and Grand Isle Rail Car at the Train Station, and drive-through evenings on Wednesdays. Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase timed tickets in advance. Adults $15; ages 3-17 $10; under 3 free. On Dec. 7, the Ice Bar at Winter Lights is a special evening of merriment, featuring outdoor bars and snacks to savor from local food trucks. Tickets include tokens for food and drinks. $85; 21+ only. 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org/visit/winter-lights/

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Blind Tiger, Burlington. One of the newer offerings by Lark Hotels. Matt Kisiday

BOUTIQUE LODGING IN BURLINGTON

Advertisement

Looking for a cozy place to stay nearby? A 7-mile drive north from Shelburne on US/7 leads to Blind Tiger, Burlington. One of the newer offerings by Lark Hotels, the guesthouse offers 14 distinct guest rooms and suites. Once a private home built in 1881, the brick mansion has been restored with high ceilings, intricate moldings, original art, and one-of-a-kind furnishings. Amenities include complimentary off-street parking, artisanal toast and yogurt breakfast bar, waffle kimono robes, and quality bath products and room essentials. December rates from $220. 802-547-3172, www.larkhotels.com/hotels/blind-tiger-burlington

Global hospitality brand YOTEL and JetBlue have launched a new partnership that brings rewards and points accrual benefits to TrueBlue and Mosaic loyalty members, including stays at YOTEL London City. YOTEL

THERE:

FLY AND STAY REWARD POINTS LINKED

Global hospitality brand YOTEL and JetBlue have launched a new partnership that brings rewards and points accrual benefits to TrueBlue and Mosaic loyalty members. TrueBlue members of all levels can now earn 1x points per US dollar spent on rooms at YOTEL locations around the world where they are eligible for exclusive discounted room rates, and, depending on status level, a complimentary amenity on arrival. TrueBlue Mosaic members will benefit even more with complimentary room upgrades and late checkout.

Advertisement

With 22 worldwide locations, including JetBlue flights direct from Boston — New York, San Francisco, Park City, London, Manchester, Istanbul, and Singapore — YOTEL is best known for affordable luxury without compromising comfort, offering smart design and creative use of technology. A stay, for example, in the 212-room YOTEL London City — located in Clerkenwell, London’s creative quarter and center of the design scene — starts at $135. To book stays with points and receive perks, YOTEL.com has created a dedicated booking page for JetBlue customers to find their travel inspiration. www.yotel.com/jetblue

The Maeve Pet Protection 3-in-1 system — carrier, base and stroller — offers a premium level of protection for your pet when traveling. TAVO

EVERYWHERE:

PAMPERED PET TRAVEL SYSTEM

If your furry four-legged family members are as important as the two-legged ones, the Maeve Pet Protection System may be the right travel gear for you. Designed to blend safety with style, the innovative travel system was recently launched by Tavo, the makers of Nuna Baby. Starting with the basics, the Maeve secure pet carrier for your car includes durable and plush liners, two mattress pads, long and short interior leashes, and vehicle base. When paired with Roscoe, a lightweight stroller frame featuring a quick one-hand compact fold, this 3-in-1 system — carrier, base, and stroller — offers a premium level of protection for your beloved pet when you’re on the go. Offered in five colors, with coordinating options and vegan leather accents for strollers. Available in three flex-to-rigid models that can carry up to 20, 25, and 30 pounds. 3-in-1 system from $1,000. https://tavopets.com/

Advertisement

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.