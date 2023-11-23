Shelby Acosta on having curves, scoring a deal, and the appeal of airport food

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

Actress Shelby Acosta has never been to Boston, so she said she is excited to “do all of the touristy stuff” when she comes to town to perform in the American Repertory Theater’s newest production, “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical” (which runs from Dec. 8-Jan. 14). Lucky for Acosta, who was in “1776″ on Broadway and on the show’s national tour, several former castmates from “1776″ who were in the original run at A.R.T. last year have given her a “must-see-and-do” list of recommendations. The El Paso, Texas, native, plays a factory worker in “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical” (based on the Josefina López play that inspired the 2002 film of the same name), which follows a first-generation child of Mexican immigrants who is torn between joining her family’s garment business or following her dream of going to college. “I’m Mexican and I’ve actually never done a Latina/Mexican role — and certainly not one that celebrates different body types,” Acosta, 30, said. “Latinas are all shaped so differently; not just from each other, but differently from other races and ethnicities. We’re very proud of our curves and our bodies and this just celebrates that in a way that I’ve never touched on before.” She added that “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical” is especially important because “it shows the diversity of what Broadway and what musical theater could be. And not only that, but it’s adding to the Latin repertoire in musical theater, which is important because there’s so little in that realm.” We caught up with Acosta, who lives in New York City with her cat, Nash, to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

It would probably be to Mexico City, specifically the Coyoacán borough to see “The Blue House,” which was Frida Kahlo’s home. She is my favorite artist/activist/poet. I also want to take in my Mexican culture and eat all the genuine Mexican foods.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted?

Advertisement

Cancun, Mexico. We got an all-inclusive package and one thing about me is I love a deal.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own?

I mainly book on my own. I feel like I’ve practiced the art of scoping out deals on flights and stays that I pretty much have become a pro at it.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation?

This sounds so appealing, but knowing me, I would 100 percent struggle. I am a phone girlie through and through. I love to take photos and share them and also my mom would have a heart attack not hearing from me for more than a day. So let’s just say I do it for her.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table? I use it all. I love a vacation. Out of office — don’t text, don’t call.

What has been your worst vacation experience? I got really sick on the last two days of a vacation I was on with friends and still went out and did things with them because I didn’t want to bring the mood down, but it only made me worse. So I ended up just miserable.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all?

Advertisement

I mainly go on vacations to relax, but I love to venture out and see things that I have researched — but I make sure to schedule nothing for the next two days after if I am going out on an adventure. It’s a mixture of all three.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation?

Well, currently I’m reading “Inventing Latinos” by Laura E. Gómez. Hopefully, I am finished with it by my next vacation but if not, that’s the one.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be?

Ooohh, let’s see. I would say the entire cast of “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical.” They have to count because they are all celebrities in my eyes.

What is the best gift to give a traveler?

A kiss goodbye, or maybe some nice new luggage. I’ll take both.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip?

OK, I am going to be so judged for this, but I love airport food. I get excited to travel simply to eat at the airport. It is so expensive and I could save so much money if I didn’t, but I cannot help it. For road trips, it’s fast food all the way. I will add hours to my trip because I’ve stopped to eat somewhere.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation?

Advertisement

I have a couple of tattoos that I’ve gotten done in different countries and cities I have been to. Those are awesome reminders of the places I’ve been.

What is your favorite app/website for travel?

I mainly use Orbitz’s “packages” tab because they build a package for you with hotel and flight all in one. I spend most of my time on that website.

What has travel taught you?

It has taught me a lot about different cultures. I love learning from all types of people and asking questions about their lives and culture. It’s also taught me to not take for granted how beautiful this Earth is, and how lucky we are for the gifts it gives us.

What is your best travel tip?

Don’t schedule so much that it stresses you out. Take days to do nothing, to take naps. It’ll make the time feel so much more special and necessary.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.