Crews respond to three-alarm house fire in Waltham

Wark said the Waltham Fire Department, with assistance from state police and fire investigations, is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

The fire started in the area of 906 Moody St., said Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the Department of Fire Services, in an email.

Firefighters battled a three-alarm house fire in Waltham Thursday night, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

He wasn’t able to confirm the time the fire started or provide further details about an ongoing response on Thursday night.

Waltham fire and police also couldn’t provide further details Thursday night.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.

Advertisement

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com. Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.