Free rides and tows offered in Chelmsford to prevent drunken driving

Chelmsford police has partnered with a local towing company to offer free rides in hopes of preventing drunken driving this holiday season, the city’s police department said on social media.
The “Tow Drunk to Drive” program allows anyone in Chelmsford to call the city’s police department or Christopher’s Towing for a free ride home, in addition to having their vehicle towed home with no questions asked, the department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.
The service is available 24/7 from anywhere in Chelmsford to anywhere in the Merrimack Valley, the post said.
This is the program’s eighth year, Chelmsford police said. The service began Wednesday and will run until New Year’s Day 2024.
“As we celebrate this holiday season, let’s keep the festivities merry and safe,” the police department said in a video posted to X.
For every ride, $20 will be donated to a “worthy cause” by the Chelmsford Police Athletic League, a nonprofit run by the police department to provide children with opportunities to play team sports.
The vehicle must be operable for it to be towed, the police said.
Call Chelmsford police at 978-256-2521 or Christopher’s Towing at 978-452-7433 for a free ride and tow.
November 22, 2023
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.