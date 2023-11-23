Free rides and tows offered in Chelmsford to prevent drunken driving

Chelmsford police has partnered with a local towing company to offer free rides in hopes of preventing drunken driving this holiday season, the city’s police department said on social media.

The “Tow Drunk to Drive” program allows anyone in Chelmsford to call the city’s police department or Christopher’s Towing for a free ride home, in addition to having their vehicle towed home with no questions asked, the department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

The service is available 24/7 from anywhere in Chelmsford to anywhere in the Merrimack Valley, the post said.