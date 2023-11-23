A resilient Lewiston community comes together for Thanksgiving

A survivor of the mass shooting here in October, Tremblay was reminded of that on the day before Thanksgiving as he and his 7-year-old daughter, Adaline, scoured Hannaford’s bakery for the pie. Tremblay was wearing the “Lewiston Strong” sweatshirt he and his teammates had made for a softball tournament to raise money for the victims and their families.

Tremblay has spent nearly all 30 years of his life here. He knows Lewiston and its sister city, Auburn, have a rough reputation: To outsiders, a down-on-its-luck former mill town; to Tremblay, Lewiston is comfortable. Lewiston is a family. Lewiston will always be home.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Hannaford supermarket was out of chocolate cream pie — a hit every year at his extended family’s Thanksgiving dinner — so Keith Tremblay resolved to make his own with store-bought crust and instant pudding mix, a recipe borrowed from his ma.

“We were stopped . . . how many? Three times people said that they liked my sweater,” Tremblay said, a little wistful.

“Four,” Adaline interjected, draping her small arms around him as they sat, side by side, on the sofa in Tremblay’s second-floor apartment.

“It’s the smallest things. You can be anywhere and you’d meet a complete stranger and have a total conversation with them like you’ve known them for years,” he went on. “But it’s just always like that. That’s what makes it nice for me here.”

In the wake of the violent rampage at Schemengees Bar & Grill and Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley on Oct. 25 that left 18 dead and more than a dozen injured, hope and gratitude have bloomed out of Lewiston’s deep well of grief. All of the victims have been buried. All but one of the injured have been released from the hospital. The national media has moved on. And those affected by the tragedy are trying to move on too.

“I’ve had quite a few phone calls this morning already, saying ‘God bless you. I’m sorry about your son and everything,’ ” said Leroy Walker Sr., an Auburn city councilor whose son, bar manager Joseph Walker, was gunned down at Schemengees. “And I tried to put that aside as far as I can. That’s my way of keeping going. I don’t want to have to think about that every day.”

“I gotta keep going, doing things like this to stay busy,” he added. “And my pain comes more at night when I’m alone by myself where it’s just me, my son, and the good Lord.”

It was midmorning Thursday and Walker was marshaling volunteers at the Auburn Senior Community Center for his annual Thanksgiving luncheon. At least five types of pie were on the menu, along with turkey and the traditional sides. Walker was expecting more than 100 guests and by 11 a.m., several dozen seniors had already arrived, enjoying dessert before dinner as the volunteers laid out the multi-course buffet.

Kathy Lebel, Schemengees’ owner, came by with 60 pounds of homemade mashed potatoes and gravy.

“I‘m thankful for the ones that made it through,” she said. “I’m grateful for them. I wish everyone else was here . . . and the community coming together. That’s a big thing — bigger than I expected.”

Tremblay struggled mightily in days after the shootings. He was at Schemengees, playing cornhole with his friend Kyle Secor on the night the gunman opened fire. Tremblay had stepped out to smoke a cigarette when he saw in the shadows, out of the corner of his eye, a man moving stealthily up the stairs to the entrance, gripping something near his waist in his right hand, reaching for the door with his left.

Tremblay started to follow him when he heard a pop! that stopped him in his tracks, followed by a roar of gunfire and gales of screams, bodies tumbling, furniture clattering, footsteps stampeding, as loud and furious as a thunderstorm. Hands shaking, he called 911.

Tremblay, a former track and field star at Edward Little High School in Auburn, ran behind a dumpster. He heard one more pop about 10 feet from where he was hiding, clutching his cellphone and holding his breath. When Tremblay emerged from the behind the dumpster, he saw Steve Vozzella, lying outside at the bottom of the stairs to the back door, his leg mangled and eyes glassy, a friend of his hovering over him, shrieking.

For five or six minutes, Tremblay performed CPR before Vozzella’s body finally gave out.

Tremblay has been in therapy before. He has a small collection of self-help books for managing anxiety and stress on a side table next to his living room sofa, and he’s learned a few coping strategies. Long before the shooting, he was working on himself, trying to be a better man for his daughter. Tremblay’s father died when he was 15. He never wants Adaline to know what it’s like growing up without a dad.

For days, the horrors Tremblay witnessed at Schemengees consumed his every thought. So he tried to stop thinking about it all. Now Tremblay finds talking about the shootings helps. He has leaned on his cornhole friends for support. They talk every day.

On Sunday, Tremblay visited his cornhole partner, Secor, at Maine Medical Center. Secor sustained multiple injuries to his legs and abdomen. His recovery is a still a long way away. The two men cracked jokes and Secor showed him the long scar curling up his chest. Tremblay promised he’d save him a slice of chocolate cream pie on Thanksgiving.

“It really showed me how big of a family I have, whether they’re blood related or not,” Tremblay said of the shootings. “The people in my community are part of my family now. That’s how we look at it. And knowing that I have such a big family is one of the biggest motivators for me to keep pushing forward.”

