On Thanksgiving, Boston-area homeless shelters serve moments of community

“It’s been a rough time,” Masucci, 35, said. “At least we have each other.”

That was among the blessings that the pair, who generally spend their nights on the streets of Boston, counted as they sat in the aroma of the still-cooking Thanksgiving meal in the St. Francis House shelter building downtown on Thursday morning.

Jerrod Masucci and Kelly Davino are here together, and that’s something to be grateful for.

He smiled at his partner Davino, 47, sitting next to him, and they both at the same time reached a hand out for the other to clasp.

They were two of what St. Francis House president Karen LaFrazia said were expected to be around 350 people to come to the shelter’s annual Thanksgiving meal, which about 30 volunteers help serve restaurant-style. Similar events are a tradition at neighborhood and homeless-services organizations in the area, seeking to provide community, joy, and friendly faces to those who are struggling.

“It’s bittersweet for our guests,” LaFrazia said of the holiday. “They’re thinking of Thanksgivings in the past — better times — and hopeful about the future.”

Brian Dyer, 57, said he’s single and doesn’t have children, so he would not have anywhere else to go on a holiday like this.

“This is a place to come to have an extended family,” he said.

The increasingly tempting scents from the kitchen and the six cooked turkeys sitting on a table heralded dinner time’s approach. Mayor Michelle Wu, City Council President Ed Flynn, and Housing Chief Sheila Dillon stopped by for a friendly competition to carve those birds up, though they were roundly bested by city Chinatown liaison Chulan Huang.

Several of those who had carved the turkeys cracked wishbones, saying they were wishing for more housing for those in need and veterans in Boston.

The most recent count from February tallied about 1,800 people experiencing homelessness in Boston, with most of them living in emergency shelters the night the count took place. Workers tallied 169 people living on the street that night.

Since the beginning of the year, the shelter system has been increasingly strained as a growing influx of migrants fleeing turmoil and poverty in places like Haiti and Central and South America has intersected with a housing crisis here. A state dashboard updated the day before Thanksgiving listed 7,474 families in the shelter system, including more than 3,700 placed in hotels and motels.

The politicians at St. Francis House were coming from a previous event at Pine Street Inn, another large homeless-services organization that also serves Thanksgiving dinner every year. Across town, Ora’s Place in Hyde Park was doing much the same.

“All across the city, even on a day when so many are celebrating with their families, you see volunteers coming out just to carve out a few hours to make sure that everyone, even those in need, and those who might not have anywhere else to go, do have a really warm, delicious meal surrounded by smiling faces and people who care about them,” Wu told reporters after talking to some volunteers and guests at St. Francis House.

In East Boston, state Representative Adrian Madaro was hosting his annual celebration in the Salesian Boys & Girls Club of East Boston. Madaro, Wu, City Councilor Gigi Coletta, and various East Boston-area volunteers worked in the kitchen and handed out food cafeteria-style.

The event is not specifically geared toward people experiencing homelessness, Madaro said. Everyone is welcome, and many of the people sitting in the basement eating area had just come for the camaraderie.

“People get a sense of community,” Madaro said. “A feeling of belonging.”

He said they distributed about 750 meals last year, and they’ve been bringing turkeys to community members leading up to Thanksgiving this year.

Erika Sanchez, a community activist in the neighborhood, was digging into a full plate. Sanchez, who was born in El Salvador and has now lived in East Boston for 35 years, said she‘s volunteered there and likes to come to see faces familiar and new.

East Boston has a large immigrant population, and events like this, she said, can provide a way of helping newcomers get acclimated.

“Everybody is welcome,” she said.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.