Franklin Park Turkey Trot draws thousands on sunny Thanksgiving morning

The event, one of many turkey trots around the Greater Boston area , is put on by the Franklin Park Coalition and is the organization’s primary fundraiser. It’s also an opportunity to come together and celebrate the diversity of the city, said Mark Carpentier, a member of the Franklin Park Coalition board of directors, and the race director for the event.

More than two thousand people registered for the race, according to event organizers, including families and runners of all ages and backgrounds who cheered each other on, posed for photos, and enjoyed the picturesque autumn day.

The sky was perfectly clear on a brisk and sunny Thanksgiving morning at Franklin Park in Dorchester, where thousands of people gathered to participate in the 11th annual Franklin Park Turkey Trot.

“I enjoy that we’re putting on an event that brings in such a large swath of the community,” Carpentier said. “You can look around and see, like this looks like Boston.”

From left, Patra Hsu and Spencer Schmid of Boston, were among the costumed runners to turn out for the 11th Franklin Park Turkey Trot, the largest Thanksgiving Day race in the city of Boston.

The race, which kicked off at 9 a.m., is a 5k route that encircles Franklin Park.

Running a turkey trot is a yearly tradition for many, including Trevor Wysong of Taunton, who was the first runner to cross the finish line Thursday morning with a time of 15 minutes and 22 seconds.

Wysong, who is training for the Boston Marathon and turned 26 on Thursday, said he has been running turkey trots every year since he was probably 6 or 7 years old.

“I’ve been coming to Franklin Park for so many years just watching my brother run here and cross country running here in college, so it sounded like a lot of fun to come here for the turkey trot and just run for fun,” Wysong said.

Many families, runners, and even dogs, indulged in the opportunity for fun, and dressed up in costume for the race, a beloved tradition for the event.

Rene Haile, of Dorchester, wore a unicorn costume to run the 11th Franklin Park Turkey Trot, the largest Thanksgiving Day race in the city of Boston.

“I saw a family come one year dressed as an entire Thanksgiving dinner,” Carpentier said, laughing.

Members of Black Girls Run, a national organization that empowers black women to move and be active, dressed up as turkeys, with multicolored tulle tutu skirts, striped socks, beanies, and several turkey hats. The group, which has participated in the event for the past eight years, said it’s a special and meaningful tradition for their members because it’s an opportunity to come together as a community.

“Running is such a white space, you don’t (often) see black women, you don’t see other women of color, and so we are here to let others know that we do run, we are in the space, and representation matters,” said Tiffany Chenault, a member of the group.

It was the first turkey trot for Thanayi Henry, who said she has lost 100 pounds by participating in Black Girls Run, but certainly not the last.

“This is a way for me to say I’m empowered, I have strength,” Henry said. “This is something that I couldn’t do a year ago, so I’m really excited.”

From left, Carson Spahr (knife) and Audrey Scott (butter) of Boston, were among the costumed runners to turn out for the 11th Franklin Park Turkey Trot, the largest Thanksgiving Day race in the city of Boston.

For others, the race was an opportunity to meet new people and members of the community.

Agape Yusuf signed her husband up last minute to participate, and bundled up their 3-year-old and 1-year-old sons to cheer their father on.

It was his first time participating in a turkey trot, and she thought it would be a great chance to meet other runners and families.

“I wanted my first son to see his dad run, and to see a whole horde of people run, because he loves to run,” Yusuf said.

But running is not a requirement for the race, which is friendly to people of all fitness levels and abilities.

Deborah Garnick, 69, and four of her family members all held hands and raised them up in the air, cheering, as they crossed the finish line.

Her kids and their partners, several of whom traveled from out of town to be with family on the holiday, saw the race as an opportunity to “walk fast and chat.”

“It’s really great to get out in the fresh air,” Garnick said. “It’s great to support Franklin Park. It’s multi ethnic, multi age, multi ability, and it’s fun!”

For the LeFaivres, who dressed up as Big Bird and Mario Bros. characters, it was a great way to start the holiday morning as a family.

“It gets us together and out of bed,” Danny LeFaivre said as his son chimed in: “And also, you feel like you’ve earned the turkey later!”

