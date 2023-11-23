Two men taken to hospital after being stabbed outside Boston nightclub

Two men were taken to the hospital after they were stabbed outside of a nightclub in downtown Boston early Thursday morning, police said.
Officers responded to 51 Stuart St. where they found two men suffering from stab wounds outside of the Bijou nightclub at about 1:50 a.m., Officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston police spokesperson, said. Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made, Villanueva said. The incident is under investigation.
