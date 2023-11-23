Woman dies, man injured after shooting in Cambridge early Thanksgiving morning

The victims were near a black Tesla that was still on the road, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., Cambridge police responded to 10 Magazine Street in Central Square and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, a statement from Cambridge police said.

A woman died and a man was injured in a shooting in Cambridge early Thanksgiving morning, police said.

The 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a Boston hospital, and the male, 26, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow confirmed an investigation is ongoing, according to the statement, which said police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-349-3370. Information may be provided anonymously to 617-349-3370 or online.

