Woman faces drunken driving charge after crashing into cranberry bog Thanksgiving morning

A woman is facing a drunken driving charge after she allegedly crashed into a cranberry bog and was rescued by a good samaritan early Thanksgiving morning in Wareham, police said.

Alisha McGough, 31 of Wareham, is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Wareham police said in a statement on Facebook. Officers responded to an overturned motor vehicle in a cranberry bog on Maple Springs Road just after 12 a.m.

A good samaritan was helping McGough out of the water when they arrived, police said. She was the lone occupant in the vehicle, which was submerged in water.