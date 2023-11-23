Woman faces drunken driving charge after crashing into cranberry bog Thanksgiving morning

A woman is facing a drunken driving charge after she allegedly crashed into a cranberry bog and was rescued by a good samaritan early Thanksgiving morning in Wareham, police said.
Alisha McGough, 31 of Wareham, is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Wareham police said in a statement on Facebook. Officers responded to an overturned motor vehicle in a cranberry bog on Maple Springs Road just after 12 a.m.
A good samaritan was helping McGough out of the water when they arrived, police said. She was the lone occupant in the vehicle, which was submerged in water.
“Wareham Fire arrived on location searched the vehicle, the water way, and secured any potential hazards,” police said.
McGough is scheduled to be arraigned at Wareham District Court on Friday, police said.
