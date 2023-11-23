Woman taken to the hospital after apparent targeted shooting in Hyannis

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was the victim of an apparent targeted shooting in Hyannis Thursday evening, Barnstable police said.
Officers responded to the area of Hamden Circle after receiving a report that a woman had been shot at about 5:30 p.m., Barnstable police said in a statement on Facebook. The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“This incident appears to be targeted and does not appear to be random at this time,” police said.
The shooting is under investigation, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Barnstable Detective Sergeant Kevin Connolly at 508-778-3874 or 214@barnstablepolice.com.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.