Pharmacists are burning out: Where’s the prescription for this ill?

I examine, interpret, wonder at, ponder, decide, decode, marvel at, unravel, untangle, deduce, produce, and verify prescription orders with grace, style, and a sense of humor and irony (and sometimes concern), while standing in the open retail space that serves as a professional “office” as patients and customers ask questions, require consultations, and often choose to verbally abuse me and my staff.

Re “CVS’s plans for reinvention face hurdle: its pharmacists: Short on staff, long on hours, workers wrestle with burnout” (Page A1, Nov. 20): I do not “write prescriptions.”

In the course of the day, I supervise, consult, and advise but cannot diagnose. I am responsible for providing and supervising the administration of 15 different vaccines, many of which have multiple doses, age indications, and manufacturers, and correctly handle insurance billing before services are rendered.

I do not “write prescriptions” — not yet.

Virginia Hall

Andover

The writer is a registered pharmacist.





Companies focus more on bottom line than healthy work environment

Re “CVS’s plans for reinvention face hurdle: its pharmacists”: This looks like another case of a corporation where money is the bottom line at the expense of the employees who are being run into the ground. Medicine is big business in today’s world and has been since the 1980s, when the bean counters were allowed to walk through the door.

Quality patient care is a team effort. Care requires the dedicated work of all medical professionals. Instead, we seem to have a group of exhausted people scurrying like factory workers as if to meet some manufacturing deadline for the latest toy.

Carol Houde

Sterling

The writer is a retired medical technologist certified by the American Society for Clinical Pathology.