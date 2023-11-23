Abington sends out retiring coach Jim Kelliher a winner over Whitman-Hanson

Before kickoff, Whitman-Hanson gave him a helmet signed by members of the team, and the state’s football coaches associationpresented Kelliher with the Silvio Cella Lifetime Achievement Award, given to him by his former high school teammate, and former Whitman-Hanson coach Bob Bancroft, who sported a green shirt under a red vest to represent the colors of both schools.

Kelliher participated in half of them — four as a player (Abington, Class of 1966), three as an assistant coach and for the past 50 years (49 Thanksgivings) leading the Green Wave.

HANSON — The Jim Kelliher era at Abington came to resounding conclusion Thursday morning as the Green Wave dominated the second half to pull away from Whitman-Hanson, 46-6, at Dennis O’Brien Field in the 112th Thanksgiving meeting.

At the end of the 112th Thanksgiving meeting between Abington and host Whitman-Hanson, retiring Abington coach Jim Kelliher was treated to a cold dose of appreciation in the form of an ice water bath after his 313th and final victory: 46-6 vs. Whitman-Hanson. Glenn Osmundson

A video of former players giving their memories of their time playing for him was played during halftime.

Following his 313th and final victory, he was given the trophy that goes to the winner of the game.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be sleeping tonight. I’m going to sit up all night and think about all the years,” said Kelliher, who later added he felt good physically except for his knees. “It’s going to be different, but I’m going to be happy for somebody. I’ll be able to come down and watch them from way up during practice time and during the game.”

The only thing missing was his hair being colored green, which he said was nixed by his wife.

The final score might have been lopsided, but the Panthers (4-7) had the ball inside the Abington 10 late in the first half trailing 14-6, only to have defensive lineman Ryan LaRosa intercept a tipped Ryan Nash pass into the end zone, the first of four W-H turnovers.

Abington's Will LeBlanc celebrates after his 9-yard touchdown run in the second half of a 46-6 romp at Whitman-Hanson football in the 112th meeting between Thanksgiving rivals. Glenn Osmundson

After only running 10 plays in the first half, the Green Wave (8-3) ran 10 plays on the opening drive of the second half, with Will LeBlanc scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run for a 22-6 lead.

Nate Duggan gave Abington the ball back on the ensuing kickoff as it bounced on the turf. AJ Nash, who rushed for 123 yards and had a fumble recovery, scored the second of his three TD runs from 8 yards, opening the floodgates.

“He’s meant so much to me. All the memories are flooding back,” Nash, said of Kelliher. “Practicing special teams, and I’m back doing punt returns, and every day he asked me how my day at school was. It shows that he cares about us on the field, but more importantly off the field.”

LeBlanc concluded the scoring with a 35-yard interception return for a score.

Ryan Simonetti hauled in a pair of long touchdowns pass from Abington QB Michael Reilly.

Kelliher showed he still had plenty of fire for coaching, screaming at the officials following the Panthers’ lone touchdown, a 2-yard sneak from Nash, looking for a pushing penalty on a Brotherly Shove-type scoring play.

The 40-point victory was the second largest for Abington, only surpassed by a 50-8 win in 1961, when Kelliher was in the eighth grade.