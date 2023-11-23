Behind Kane Brennan’s hard running, Newburyport tops Amesbury to celebrate 100th anniversary

“You could just feel it in the air, during warm-ups,” said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski. “There’s no rivalry like Amesbury and Newburyport.”

But Newburyport brought a new spin to the old rivalry with some creative play calls and formations in a 44-26 victory, snapping a two-game skid to the Hawks on Thanksgiving.

AMESBURY — Nostalgia was in the air for the 100th meeting between Newburyport and host Amesbury at old Landry Field.

The teams and officials wore throwback uniforms to honor one of the oldest rivalries, which began in 1891 but was not sanctioned by the schools for multiple decades. Newburyport (8-2, 7-1 Cape Ann League) now leads the all-time series, 53-41-6.

The Clippers took control early and never punted while scoring touchdowns on six of their seven drives. Seniors Kane Brennan (11 carries, 118 yards, 4 TD) and Jack Sullivan (12 carries, 81 yards, TD) were the main weapons in a diverse attack.

For those seniors, this was their first win over Amesbury in three opportunities, since the 2020 meeting between these teams was cancelled.

“We’ve been talking about it all week,” said Sullivan, who also tallied three 2-point conversions. “We were focused on getting the job done for the first and last time. We said it’s not our last game, it’s the first time we can beat Amesbury.”

Amesbury (9-2, 6-2) now prepares to face top-seeded Uxbridge (12-0) in the Division 7 Super Bowl next Friday (3 p.m.) at Gillette Stadium.

The Hawks were led by twin brothers Max and Michael Sanchez, who combined for 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

While he now lives in Amesbury, Smolski (Class of 2002) was a third-generation football player at Newburyport, so winning this milestone game left him humbled to be part of an historic tradition.

“Newburyport football has been ingrained in me since I was young, and I never imagined I’d be in this position.” Smolski said. “It’s an honor, it’s a privilege, and I love this team.”