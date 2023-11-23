Boston Latin’s Eric Power atones in victory over Boston English

Latin struggled from the start, fumbling on its first two possessions. However, the second time, when Power fumbled at English’s 15-yard line, the senior quickly recovered and returned it for an 85-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead. (The PAT failed). It was the first of Power’s scores, in addition to a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter, that enabled Latin to surge to a 13-0 advantage.

Thursday, when the teams met at Harvard Stadium for the 136th installment of the nation’s longest-running high school rivalry, Latin registered a hard-fought win, 19-6, improving its series record vs. English to 85-38-13.

Eric Power hadn’t quite gotten over the losses Boston Latin had suffered against Boston English in the last two matchups between the long-standing Thanksgiving Day rivals.

Power finished with 127 yards total offense, with 42 yards rushing and highlighted by his 85-yard fumble return. Latin quarterback August Groh rushed for 91 yards and a 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter that came on the heels of English’s lone score, a 4-yard TD run by Kamren DePeiza that cut Latin’s lead to 13-6.

“Eric did a great job today,” said Latin head coach Ray Butler. “He had those couple of mistakes early and then he recovered and just kept playing hard the whole time. He just kept trying to make the next play.”

Power was determined to help Latin get back on the winning track.

“Our past two years have been tough,” Power said. “But we came out here wanting to get the job done. What matters is that we played really hard and to finally get a win feels amazing. Especially in my senior year. It was a team effort and I’m so proud of everyone.”

The Latin-English game tradition began in 1887 and evolved into the longest continuous high school football rivalry in the country until COVID-19 hit.

“We’ve been doing this game now on Thanksgiving Day every year,” Butler said. “We’ve played this game for 136 years. So it’s incredibly important to the kids and it’s incredibly important to all the fans in the stands and to the alumni that couldn’t be here. It’s a great feeling to get a win and do it for all those guys.”