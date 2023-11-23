Braintree had no reason to spice things up, letting James Curry do his thing against Milton

Playing all season with an injured right elbow that will require surgery on Tuesday, the junior running back ran over, around, and through every level of Milton’s defense to the tune of 204 yards on 35 carries, with touchdowns of 4 and 43 yards, in a 33-19 victory at Alumni Stadium that helped the Wamps (7-4) wrest the George Ramicourt Trophy away from the Wildcats (8-4) for the first time in five years. Milton leads the all-time series, 50-42-1.

“He was what he’s been all season for them,’” said Milton coach Steve Dembowski. “He was their workhorse.”

BRAINTREE — There was no deviation from the game plan Braintree’s football team had used all season when it came to its 93rd meeting against Thanksgiving rival Milton. It was simply to subject the Division 3 Super Bowl-bound Wildcats to the blunt-force trauma of James Curry.

Advertisement

It helped Braintree avenge a 42-0 shellacking absorbed last Thanksgiving at Milton’s Brooks Field. And it left the third-seeded Wildcats licking their wounds before their Division 3 Super Bowl matchup with fourth-seeded Walpole in a rematch of Bay State Conference rivals on Thursday (8 p.m.) at Gillette Stadium.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It means a lot,” Curry said. “I mean all the seniors [from last year’s team] who came back today were destroyed by that last year. No one wants to get kicked that bad. I’m just so happy for them. I’m happy. This is great. This is a town moment.”

After a scoreless first period, Braintree surged to a 14-0 halftime lead when quarterback Garoid Stones connected with receiver Caleb Parsons-Gomes on touchdowns passes of 4 and 22 yards. Senior linebacker Matt Marmai extended Braintree’s lead to 20-0 when he stepped in front of a Patrick Miller throw to the flat at the Milton 5 and walked in for an easy pick-6 with 7:27 left in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Miller atoned on Milton’s ensuing possession when he lofted a 53-yard touchdown strike to Ferris Collins to put the Wildcats on the board, 20-7, with 6:15 remaining in the quarter. Capitalizing on back-to-back Braintree fumbles on kickoff returns, the Wildcats pulled within 20-19 on Miller’s 1-yard TD run and Nathan Ehui’s 4-yard plunge with 1:28 left in the third.

But it was Curry, the nephew of former Braintree and Holy Cross basketball standout Jared Curry, who rescued the Wamps when he broke loose for a 43-yard TD that made it 27-19 with 10:47 remaining. One play after the Wamps recovered a fumbled punt snap at the Milton 4, Curry tacked on another TD run.

He sealed the victory when he bled the final 5:20 off the clock with seven consecutive carries for 29 yards.

“I got nervous [when Milton pulled within 1 point],” Curry said, “but we kept playing. We were determined. We’ve been talking about this game since the middle of August. It was a big win.”

Michael Vega can be reached at michael.vega@globe.com.