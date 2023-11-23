Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady has memories for a lifetime in Foxborough’s hard-earned win over Mansfield

But Mazenkas-O’Grady took more pride in the touchdown he scored in the first quarter, which came on special teams. He blocked a punt, scooped up the ball and scrambled 8 yards into the end zone.

For most high school football players, that would be the memory of a lifetime.

MANSFIELD — Foxborough senior Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady clinched Thursday’s rivalry game against Mansfield with a thrilling 73-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

“I love to block punts; I go for them all the time,” Mazenkas-O’Grady said after a 30-17 victory. “That play meant more to me. Those blocks are so much fun.”

The Warriors (11-1) have now won six consecutive games, a streak they’ll take into the Division 5 Super Bowl against Hanover at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1.

Mansfield (6-5) made it tough, taking a 17-7 lead late into the third quarter. The game was much tougher for the Warriors than the final score indicated and should serve as good preparation for the Super Bowl.

“Early on I thought maybe we should get on the bus and go home,” said coach Jack Martinelli, whose team hadn’t trailed in a game since its loss against King Philip on Oct. 13. “But we showed a lot of resilience.”

Foxborough didn’t run its first offensive play until the 10:54 mark of the second quarter and didn’t score an offensive touchdown until late in the third quarter.

Martinelli, who has been coaching for 42 years, called it one of the strangest games of his tenure.

“The other coaches were asking why we weren’t sharp,” he said. “But we warmed up an hour before we got the ball.”

Once the Warriors got into a rhythm, they scored the final 23 points of the game.

“It’s another test for these kids, another lesson that you can’t bury yourself when you get down,” Martinelli said. “They had taken the momentum from us. Halftime came at the right time.”

Still, it wasn’t easy. Down 23-17, Mansfield drove to the Foxborough 27. On fourth and five, Connor Curtis completed a pass to Brandon Jackman, but senior cornerback Shane Henri brought him down less than a yard shy of a first down.

Two plays later, Mazenkas-O’Grady was in the end zone and that finally sealed it.

“We didn’t play our best until the second half,” said junior tackle Jonathan Balde, whose blocks helped the Warriors rush for 182 yards. “But once we got going, we dominated.

“This game will be good for us. We’ll be ready next week.”

Foxborough junior quarterback Mike Marcucella was 6 of 8 for 135 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior Nolan Gordon. Junior running back Ben Angelini added 88 yards on 23 carries.

“We had the ball down 6 with a chance to win,” Hornets coach Mike Redding said. “It’s been the story of our season. We’ve been literally a play away against some teams that will be playing for state titles. Our kids battled hard.”

Curtis was 12 of 23 for 154 yards and also rushed for 82 yards.

The game clinched the Hockomock Davenport for Foxborough.

“We weren’t looking at the Super Bowl. We wanted to win that league title,” Marcucella said. “Now we have some numbers on a banner. We really don’t like Mansfield. We respect them as a team but we wanted this game.”

In the 92nd meeting between the teams, the players wore uniforms honoring veterans from both towns, a list that included 200 recipients of the Purple Heart.

Redding said the idea came from the Army-Navy game being at Gillette on Dec. 9. Mansfield wore green jerseys with yellow numbers as a homage to Army. Foxborough wore white jerseys with blue numbers to represent Navy.

Every player had a “USA” logo on his helmet and the jerseys had the name of a veteran on the back. The uniforms will be given to the veteran or a family member.

