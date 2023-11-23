Bryan Ferreira, Woburn rally late to edge Winchester

Coming into the 122nd installment of this rivalry, Winchester (8-3) had a series lead of 55-54-12 over the Tanners (8-3). But Ferreira’s 30 carries for 291 yards, two touchdowns, a two-point conversion, and two fumble recoveries on the defensive end evened up the series.

Ferreira had already shone on the offensive end, picking up 125 rushing yards and scoring a touchdown. But a stellar second half from the senior pushed the Tanners to a 20-17 win over Winchester at Connolly Memorial Stadium Thursday morning, clinching a portion of the Middlesex Liberty title.

WOBURN — Down 17-6 at halftime after turning the ball over twice, Woburn turned to Bryan Ferreira.

That Ferreira performance didn’t just happen overnight, though — it was built over four seasons of hard work.

“We start our offseason … we’d work out four times a week after school. Bryan would go to LA Fitness four days a week before school,” Woburn head coach John Belcher said. “God was good to him natural ability-wise, but he made himself who he is.”

He began in the first quarter after Winchester’s George Nelson opened the scoring with a 9-yard run. Ferreira took the fourth play of Woburn’s series and broke free for a 64-yard touchdown down the sideline. A failed conversion rush kept Winchester in the lead at 7-6.

The Winchester defense made sure to protect that lead the rest of the first half, as senior Bronner Keough forced two Woburn turnovers that gave the Red & Black good field position. The passing game worked for Winchester, as sophomore Ronan O’Connell found senior captain Ben Wilson for a 34-yard touchdown with 3:53 remaining in the half.

Just 50 seconds later, Keough recovered a fumble and set the Red & Black up again, but they could only manage a 45-yard field goal from Kieran Corr to take a 17-6 lead into halftime.

But the turnover bug bit Winchester in the second half, as it coughed up the ball three times, only moving the ball 81 yards on their four drives. The Tanners controlled the ball and the clock, as Ferreira’s second touchdown came in the third quarter, this time on a 2-yard run. Another rush for 2 failed, keeping Winchester in front, 14-12.

The Tanners took the lead with five minutes to play, set up again by Ferreira after he ripped the ball away from a Winchester player. Quarterback Caeden Davis punched it in from 5 yards out, and Ferreira scored the 2 points this time for the final margin.

“[Winchester’s] a good team; they’re 8-2 for a reason,” Belcher said. “So I was curious in the fourth quarter to see how we would respond. … They played hard for 24 minutes.”

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.