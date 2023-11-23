A determined Justin Marques wanted the ball, and pushed Fairhaven past Dartmouth

“He looked at me at halftime and said, ‘Coach, they can’t tackle me. I want the ball. I want to win this game,’ " Almeida recalled after Marques helped the Blue Devils to a 24-21 victory.

Then the Blue Devils gave up 15 second-quarter points in their nonconference rivalry game and the senior turned to coach Derek Almeida.

With Fairhaven preparing for Thursday’s Division 6 Super Bowl against Salem, star back Justin Marques was scheduled to be on a Thanksgiving pitch count against Dartmouth. He wasn’t playing defense and his first-half carry total was diminished.

With eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Marques (21 rushes, 146 yards) broke off his second touchdown run of the day, a 45-yard score. But Dartmouth’s Markus Andrews, who had put Dartmouth ahead moments early with a 49-yard TD catch, blocked the extra point attempt, leaving the score knotted, 21-21.

The Blue Devils got the ball back with three minutes to go and drove down to Dartmouth’s 25 with two seconds to play, where they decided to let Grant Darmofal attempt his first field goal of the season from 42 yards out.

“I felt pretty good about it,” Almeida said. “He has a strong enough leg to kick it from that distance and he’s been kicking in practice all year.”

Darmofal sailed it true and the Blue Devils (11-1), who were coming off a hard-fought Saturday evening semifinal win over Hudson, improved to 45-42-4 all-time in the series.

Fairhaven began the week with several banged-up players, but by Tuesday’s practice the coaching staff decided to go for the Thanksgiving win and play their healthy starters, while providing more rotations off the field.

”The schedule makes it really difficult,” Almeida said. “The MIAA has to take a look at this. I don’t know if what they’re doing is the best thing for the kids.”

The Blue Devils pulled starting quarterback Jayce Duarte at halftime due to knee pain, but backup Cam Burke ran for 47 yards and a touchdown in leading the Blue Devils to 17 fourth-quarter points.

”I’m just really proud of our whole program to get ready in a short week and play the game right and honor the tradition,” said Almeida.

Apponequet 36, Old Rochester 21 — Brody Joly keeps putting his name in the Lakers record books.

The junior set the single-season touchdown record with his 26th on Nov. 10, and is now the owner of the single-season rushing mark with 1,501 yards after totaling 158 in the rivalry win under sunny skies at Griffith Field in Lakeville.

Joly scored three touchdowns to fuel the Lakers (5-6), including a 94-yard punt return to break open a one-score game in the third quarter.

“He’s a special player,” Apponequet coach Zane Fyfe said “He has tremendous athletic ability, is strong as an ox, quick, hard to tackle, fast. He had a great game today for sure.”

The Lakers closed the game out by forcing two Old Rochester (5-6) fumbles sandwiched between Joly’s third and final touchdown. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs (5-6) clinched a share of the South Coast Conference’s Blue Division championship with Somerset Berkley.

Ashland 35, Hopkinton 0 — Kevin Ozulumba scampered for scores of 33 and 65 yards, powering the Clockers (5-6) to the win in the 97th game between the Tri-Valley League rivals.

Barnstable 54, Falmouth 8 — Tajardo France rushed for three scores in a Cape & Islands League win for the Red Hawks (10-2).

Bellingham 20, Norton 13 — Dasha Domercant threw for a score and ran for another for the Blackhawks (7-4) in the Tri-Valley League win. On defense, Isaiah Tobin collected nine tackles and two sacks. Norton leads the series, 14-11.

Belmont 47, Watertown 0 — Quarterback Jayden Arno dazzled with three passing touchdowns — including a 50-yarder to Brian Logan ― a 49-yard rushing score, and a two-point conversion as the Marauders (6-4) won the 101st meeting with the Raiders.

Bridgewater-Raynham 22, Brockton 7 — Caleb Tripp rushed for touchdowns of 2 and 43 yards for the Trojans (4-7), who claimed a share of the Southeast Conference title by improving to 9-4 in 13 Thanksgiving meetings.

Canton 19, Stoughton 0 — Ruairi Ritson blocked a punt in the second quarter, setting the stage for an Owen Lane rushing score a play later for the Bulldogs (7-4) in a Hockomock Davenport win over the Black Knights. But Ritson was far from done: He caught TD passes of 11 and 44 yards from Lane in the second half to help Canton improve to 44-49-4 all-time against Stoughton.

Catholic Memorial 50, BC High 22 — In a 35-point second half for the visiting Knights (8-3), Zach Brown broke off a 77-yard score in the third quarter and added a 3-yard TD in the fourth quarter of a 17-carry, 174-yard performance in the 60th meeting of the rivalry. Peter Bourque scored twice with a 6-yard rush and a 22-yard pass to Isaiah Faublas.

Central Catholic 17, Lawrence 14 — Drew O’Keefe’s 37-yard field goal with 1:01 remaining in regulation proved the difference for the Raiders (5-6) in extending their win streak over the Lancers (4-7) to 38 straight games in the Merrimack Valley Conference game.

Concord-Carlisle 33, Lexington 6 — In the Battle of Battle Road, Ryan DeMayo and Ryan Fivek score two touchdowns apiece to power the host Patriots (5-6) to the Middlesex League win.

Framingham 15, Natick 13 — In the 119th meeting, Mattheus Silva threw a 4-yard TD pass in the third quarter and scored on a 12-yard keeper in the fourth as the visiting Flyers (6-5) rallied with a 15-point second half for the Bay State Conference win.

Joseph Case 26, Atlantis 0 — Nathan Wood surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the season, carrying the ball 10 times for 105 yards for the Cardinals (6-4) in their first Thanksgiving meeting with the Tritons (1-8) following the end of a 90-year series with Somerset Berkley.

Lynn Classical 8, Lynn English 6 — Javon Clayborne (125 yards) and Brian Vaughan (113) combined for nearly 250 yards on the ground for the Rams (6-5), who outlasted the Bulldogs (3-8) for a narrow victory in the 109th meeting between the city rivals. Classical now leads the series, 59-41-9.

Mashpee 22, Sandwich 15 — Ryan Triveri hauled in scoring receptions of 45 and 33 yards from Charlie Lyons in the second quarter to lift the Falcons (7-4) past the Blue Knights (5-6). Mashpee leads the series, 9-4.

Medford 30, Malden 14 — Stevens Exateur took a kick return 88 yards to the house, and ran in a 22-yard score to help the host Mustangs (6-4) break away in the Greater Boston League matchup to win the 135th edition of the rivalry. Justin Marino added a 24-yard pick-six.

Newton North 42, Brookline 21 — Hayden Willen rushed for three TDs and added TD strikes of 45 and 31 yards, propelling the Tigers (2-9) to a Bay State Conference win in the 128th edition of the rivalry.

Northeast 16, Essex Tech 14 — Chris Zullo (89 yards rushing) scored on a pair of 1-yard blasts and adding 63 more receiving for the Golden Knights (5-6) for their sixth win in seven Thanksgiving meetings with the Hawks.

Norwood 15, Dedham 12 — Brian Dearborn’s 42-yard touchdown reception from Matty Mahoney in a 15-point fourth quarter that proved the difference for the Mustangs (7-4), who improved to 51-41-2 in the rivalry vs. the Marauders.

O’Bryant 36, Latin Academy 6 — Montavius Zollarcoffer rumbled for five touchdowns for the Tigers (8-2) in the ninth Thanksgiving meeting. O’Bryant leads the series, 5-4-0.

Peabody 27, Saugus 6 — Don Cavanaugh returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown and converted his only carry for a 23-yard score, leading the Tanners (10-1) to a Northeastern Conference win. Eli Batista’s 48-yard punt return and Alex Silva’s 54-yard scoring scamper added to the highlight-reel plays.

Rockland 42, East Bridgewater 21 — Jordan Depina ran wild for 233 yards and four scores for the Bulldogs (7-4) in a South Shore win over the Vikings (3-8). Joe Earner added 158 yards rushing and two touchdowns. East Bridgewater currently leads the all-time series, 8-6.

Salem 35, Beverly 14 — Corey Grimes opened the game with TD strikes of 18 and 15 yards to Quinn Rocco Ryan, and added another 3-yard to Albert Pujols for the Division 6 Super Bowl-bound Witches (10-2) in the Northeastern Conference win. Shane Field added a rushing score and a pick-six of 35 yards. Salem will play Fairhaven (11-1) in the D6 Super Bowl Thursday (3 p.m.).

Scituate 13, Hingham 10 — Lawson Foley ran for 80 yards and the winning score, a 15-yard scamper in the third quarter, to power the Division 4 Super Bowl-bound Sailors (9-3) to the Patriot League win in the 29th series meeting. Ronan Manning added 10 tackles and a sack for Scituate. Hingham leads the series, 15-14.

Stoneham 39, Reading 0 — Matthew Tran tossed three touchdown passes in the first half, with just one incompletion, for the Spartans (7-5) in the 88th all-time meeting. Reading leads the series, 64-20-4.

Tewksbury 29, Wilmington 19 — A 15-point fourth quarter lifted the Redmen (8-4) to the Middlesex League win in the teams’ 90th rivalry game. Hunter Johnson scored on rushes of 2 and 24 yards.

West Bridgewater 48, Southeastern 0 — James Harris and Sam Salter tallied three touchdowns each and Christian Packard added a pick-six for the host Wildcats (8-3).

Westford 35, Acton-Boxborough 10 — Senior Jake Cullen (111 yards rushing) was 10-of-14 passing for 126 yards and three touchdowns, and junior Alex Wilson had a rushing and passing touchdown for the Ghosts (7-4) in the DCL Large win. Senior Quinn Reynolds recovered a fumble on a punt block for a touchdown, adding a TD reception and rushing score.

Westwood 53, Holliston 36 — Devin Hunt connected with Charlie Toole for three touchdowns as the Wolverines (7-4, 4-1 TVL) earned a share of the Tri-Valley Large title with Norwood in the victory. Dante Martucci rushed for a pair of scores.

Jonathan Darling reported from Old Rochester, and Brad Joyal from South Yarmouth. Vishakha Deshpande, Joe Eachus, Mitch Fink, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, Mike Puzzanghera, Lenny Rowe, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub contributed.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.