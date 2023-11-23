Duxbury’s Alex Barlow has a monster performance in a victory over Marshfield

DUXBURY — Alex Barlow feels the pressure to keep the Patriot League streak going every season, yet he believes the best teams play their best football when that pressure is magnified.
Duxbury’s standout senior captain delivered a monster performance on Thanksgiving Day, racking up 22 carries for 292 yards and three scores as the Dragons outlasted Marshfield, 23-21, at Duxbury High. The Dragons (10-1) cemented their 15th consecutive league title, one-upping the Rams (9-3) in a back-and-forth battle.
Both teams will head to Gillette Stadium for their respective Super Bowls — top-seeded Duxbury against No. 7 Scituate in Division 4, and third-seeded Marshfield against top-seeded King Philip in Division 2. Barlow helped ensure the Dragons have momentum on their side.
“That’s one of the best Thanksgiving performances I’ve seen in a long time,” said Duxbury coach Matt Landolfi. “He and the offensive line, credit to both, just did an unbelievable job.”
The Rams, who hung 50-plus points in three straight playoff games and stunned Catholic Memorial on Saturday, leaned on their aggressive, fast-paced offense Thursday. The Dragons, who have allowed just 13 points in three playoff games, elected for a methodical approach.
The Dragons built an early lead when Barlow broke free down the right sideline for a 62-yard scoring run. Marshfield answered with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tor Maas to Nic Cupples, then a 9-yard TD run from Jake Brilliant, to take a 14-7 edge.
A 23-yard pass from Finn Carley to Zach Falls set up a 5-yard score from Barlow with 1:18 left to even the score at halftime, 14-14.
Sophomore Gavin Hammond drills a 23-yard field goal, and Duxbury takes a 23-21 edge over Marshfield with 7:19 remaining @GlobeSchools @DuxHSFootball @DuxHSAthletics pic.twitter.com/gVy74lBncM— Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) November 23, 2023
The Rams claimed a 21-14 edge on a 23-yard toss from Maas to Reid Bergamesca (8 catches, 90 yards), then Barlow rumbled for a 52-yard TD run late in the third. The Dragons missed the extra point, but sophomore Gavin Hammond responded to drill a clutch 23-yard field goal with 7:19 on the clock.
From there, the Duxbury defense overwhelmed the Rams. Barlow, with his trademark bruising and overpowering style, took care of the rest.
“Losing’s just not fun,” Barlow said. “It’s going to ruin your Thanksgiving. They have to go home and talk to their family about the game. We just hate losing.”
